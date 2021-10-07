Tantalex Resources Corporation Updates on Drilling and Field Activities on Manono-Kitotolo Lithium & Tin Tailings Project

Toronto, October 7, 2021 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE: TTX) (CNSX:TTX.CN) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the Drone/UAV Photogrammetry Topographical Survey for volumes estimation of the dumps and terraces on the lithium and tin tailings concession PER 13698. The survey was completed using a Phantom 4 RTK drone combined with a D-RTK 2 High Precision GNSS Mobile Base Station which allowed the drone to fly at centimeter level accuracy and provide highly accurate data.

The total volume of all the dumps and associated terraces on PER 13698 is reported at 70 457 047 million cubic meters. Actual density of the dumps is variable due to nature and granulometry of the tailings but using a conservative average density of 1,5g/cm³, this represents a total tonnage of approximately 105,000,000 metric tons. This compares highly favorably to the initial exploration target of 60-80M tons that the Company had prior to the Agreement with MINOR for acquisition of additional dumps.

Aircore Drilling

Drilling has now reached a total of approximately 3,500m from the initial 5,000m drill program. This initial drilling program is targeting boreholes across all the dumps in order to determine overall distribution and grades of targeted minerals: lithium tin and tantalum. Samples are being sent to an internationally accredited laboratory with first assay results expected to be received in early November.

Additionally, more than 500m have been drilled using our Cobra drill for the shallower areas on the terraces alongside the dumps.

Hannes Miller, COO of Tantalex commented '' I am extremely pleased with the tremendous work our exploration team has performed to now and the incredible support we have received from the local authorities and communities.''

Results from this initial drill program will then guide further drilling works required to confirm a resource report in the indicated and measured category. Tantalex actual plan is to release a preliminary mineral resource report during Q1 2022.

Figure 1: Concession PER 13698 Volumetric Survey Map



Figure 2: Aircore drilling in progress on G dump



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: www.tantalex.ca

Tel.: 1-581-996-3007

