TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2021

20:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2021.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and 21 in September 2020. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds, three technology companies, two oil & gas companies, one consumer company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in September 2021 increased 13% compared to the previous month, but were down 50% compared to September 2020. The total number of financings in September 2021 was 35, compared with 33 the previous month and 50 in September 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and seven in September 2020. The new listings were four capital pool companies, four mining companies, one oil & gas company and one technology company. Total financings raised in September 2021 decreased 30% compared to the previous month, and were down 13% compared to September 2020. There were 87 financings in September 2021, compared with 110 in the previous month and 153 in September 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Issuers Listed

1,728

1,718

1,637

New Issuers Listed

14

10

21

IPOs

8

10

19

Graduates from TSXV

4

0

2

Issues Listed

2,385

2,381

2,294

IPO Financings Raised

$290,268,010

$182,268,500

$1,170,083,101

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,447,073,667

$1,750,038,793

$3,232,443,401

Supplemental Financings Raised

$528,556,350

$67,840,000

$166,967,150

Total Financings Raised

$2,265,898,027

$2,000,147,293

$4,569,493,652

Total Number of Financings

35

33

50

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,983,994,406,522

$4,076,809,480,150

$3,083,923,932,758

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed

170

136

+25.0

IPOs

125

114

+9.6

Graduates from TSXV

27

15

+80.0

IPO Financings Raised

$7,753,086,381

$5,173,866,768

+49.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$21,937,332,150

$17,277,574,567

+27.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,884,146,597

$1,838,146,118

+165.7

Total Financings Raised

$34,574,565,128

$24,289,587,453

+42.3

Total Number of Financings

488

405

+20.5

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,983,994,406,522

$3,083,923,932,758

+29.2

TSX Venture Exchange**

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Issuers Listed

1,897

1,897

1,912

New Issuers Listed

10

13

7

IPOs

4

12

3

Graduates to TSX

4

0

2

Issues Listed

2,004

2,006

1,995

IPO Financings Raised

$1,406,750

$6,147,000

$2,900,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$220,924,826

$637,078,672

$261,009,018

Supplemental Financings Raised

$477,122,047

$359,256,462

$537,333,242

Total Financings Raised

$699,453,623

$1,002,482,134

$801,242,260

Total Number of Financings

87

110

153

Market Cap Listed Issues

$94,601,598,280

$98,309,913,935

$61,219,615,917

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed

104

43

+141.9

IPOs

68

27

+151.9

Graduates to TSX

27

15

+80.0

IPO Financings Raised

$182,566,568

$98,646,480

+85.1

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$3,072,040,960

$1,266,447,961

+142.6

Supplemental Financings Raised

$5,532,325,798

$3,298,829,655

+67.7

Total Financings Raised

$8,786,933,326

$4,663,924,096

+88.4

Total Number of Financings

1,278

1,277

+0.1

Market Cap Listed Issues

$94,601,598,280

$61,219,615,917

+54.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF

HRED

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF

HREU

CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

CEMI

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

CubicFarm Systems Corp.

CUB

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

GOGR.UN

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

CROP

Rubellite Energy Inc.

RBY

Solution Financial Inc.

SFI

Spartan Delta Corp.

SDE

Vitalhub Corp.

VHI

Voyager Digital Ltd.

VOYG

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

ALPS.U

Aneesh Capital Corp.

EESH.P

Atacama Copper Corporation

ACOP

Endurance Capital Corp.

ECAP.P

ESG Capital 1 Inc.

ESGO.P

Genius Metals Inc.

GENI

Graphano Energy Ltd.

GEL

Minehub Technologies Inc.

MHUB

Mink Ventures Corporation

MINK.P

Vizsla Copper Corp.

VCU

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited



Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com
