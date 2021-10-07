TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2021.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and 21 in September 2020. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds, three technology companies, two oil & gas companies, one consumer company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in September 2021 increased 13% compared to the previous month, but were down 50% compared to September 2020. The total number of financings in September 2021 was 35, compared with 33 the previous month and 50 in September 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and seven in September 2020. The new listings were four capital pool companies, four mining companies, one oil & gas company and one technology company. Total financings raised in September 2021 decreased 30% compared to the previous month, and were down 13% compared to September 2020. There were 87 financings in September 2021, compared with 110 in the previous month and 153 in September 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2021 August 2021 September 2020 Issuers Listed 1,728 1,718 1,637 New Issuers Listed 14 10 21 IPOs 8 10 19 Graduates from TSXV 4 0 2 Issues Listed 2,385 2,381 2,294 IPO Financings Raised $290,268,010 $182,268,500 $1,170,083,101 Secondary Financings Raised $1,447,073,667 $1,750,038,793 $3,232,443,401 Supplemental Financings Raised $528,556,350 $67,840,000 $166,967,150 Total Financings Raised $2,265,898,027 $2,000,147,293 $4,569,493,652 Total Number of Financings 35 33 50 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,983,994,406,522 $4,076,809,480,150 $3,083,923,932,758

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 170 136 +25.0 IPOs 125 114 +9.6 Graduates from TSXV 27 15 +80.0 IPO Financings Raised $7,753,086,381 $5,173,866,768 +49.9 Secondary Financings Raised $21,937,332,150 $17,277,574,567 +27.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,884,146,597 $1,838,146,118 +165.7 Total Financings Raised $34,574,565,128 $24,289,587,453 +42.3 Total Number of Financings 488 405 +20.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,983,994,406,522 $3,083,923,932,758 +29.2

TSX Venture Exchange**



September 2021 August 2021 September 2020 Issuers Listed 1,897 1,897 1,912 New Issuers Listed 10 13 7 IPOs 4 12 3 Graduates to TSX 4 0 2 Issues Listed 2,004 2,006 1,995 IPO Financings Raised $1,406,750 $6,147,000 $2,900,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $220,924,826 $637,078,672 $261,009,018 Supplemental Financings Raised $477,122,047 $359,256,462 $537,333,242 Total Financings Raised $699,453,623 $1,002,482,134 $801,242,260 Total Number of Financings 87 110 153 Market Cap Listed Issues $94,601,598,280 $98,309,913,935 $61,219,615,917

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 104 43 +141.9 IPOs 68 27 +151.9 Graduates to TSX 27 15 +80.0 IPO Financings Raised $182,566,568 $98,646,480 +85.1 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $3,072,040,960 $1,266,447,961 +142.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,532,325,798 $3,298,829,655 +67.7 Total Financings Raised $8,786,933,326 $4,663,924,096 +88.4 Total Number of Financings 1,278 1,277 +0.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $94,601,598,280 $61,219,615,917 +54.5



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF HRED BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF HREU CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI CubicFarm Systems Corp. CUB Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF HAEB Osisko Green Acquisition Limited GOGR.UN Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund CROP Rubellite Energy Inc. RBY Solution Financial Inc. SFI Spartan Delta Corp. SDE Vitalhub Corp. VHI Voyager Digital Ltd. VOYG

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. ALPS.U Aneesh Capital Corp. EESH.P Atacama Copper Corporation ACOP Endurance Capital Corp. ECAP.P ESG Capital 1 Inc. ESGO.P Genius Metals Inc. GENI Graphano Energy Ltd. GEL Minehub Technologies Inc. MHUB Mink Ventures Corporation MINK.P Vizsla Copper Corp. VCU

