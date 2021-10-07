Cerrado Gold Files Technical Report for Its Monte Do Carmo Gold Project in Tocantins State, Brazil

After Tax NPV 5 US$617million with IRR 94.8%

Toronto, October 7, 2021 - CERRADO GOLD (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces the filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) of the new NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") entitled "Independent Technical Report - Update Preliminary Economic Assessment for Serra Alt Deposit". The report was completed by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda ("GE21"). The report was prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A summary of the results is highlighted below.

As announced on August 23, 2021 the new PEA incorporated results from the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate produced by MICON International dated July 21, 2021.

Average annual gold production of 149,000 ounces over first 5 years and 131,000 ounces over LOM 8 years





Annual Average Free cash flow of US$150 million over the first 5 years @ $1,600 Au





Total cumulative, after tax, free cash flow estimated US$901 million over 8 years





Average AISC of US$431/oz over the first 5 years





Low Initial Capex of US$126 million (including US$25 million contingency)





Payback of 1.3 years





Further upside potential from continued exploration drilling & resource expansion





Development program including Feasibility Study to begin immediately, EIS Underway





Independent Qualified Persons

Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining Engineer, BSc (Mine Eng), MAIG, director of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda and B. Terrence Hennessey, P.Geo., Vice President of MICON International Limited, are the Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for the Technical Report and are both independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance Quality Control:

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining Engineer, BSc (Mine Eng), MAIG, director of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda, and B. Terrence Hennessey, P.Geo., Vice President of MICON International Limited, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101.

About Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil. For more information about Cerrado Gold please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

