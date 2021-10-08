Deep Yellow Limited: Reptile Basement Target Release - Revised JORC Disclosure

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) advises that on 7 October 2021 it released an announcement to the market noting that as a result of a review of existing exploration data management believe that there is significant upside for the additional discovery of additional mineral resources.The announcement made reference to previous exploration work carried out by the Company in 2012/13 and to the existing JORC Mineral Resource estimate for Omahola.The announcement is appended with additional disclosures to accommodate an expanded competent person reference for the exploration results and the Mineral Resource estimate.To view the revised information, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1LOB7H72





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





