Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Artemis Announces Granting of Stock Options

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2021 - Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,905,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $5.39 per share, being the closing share price of the Company on October 7, 2021, expiring on October 8, 2026.

Artemis Gold Inc.
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 558 1107

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.



Contact
3083 Three Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1L3, Telephone: 604.558.1107, Fax: 604.566.9050, info@artemisgoldinc.com, www.artemisgoldinc.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Artemis Gold Inc.

Artemis Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Australien
A2PN6T
CA04302L1004
www.artemisgoldinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap