TRU Precious Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results at Twilite Gold Project

Fredericton, October 8, 2021 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assays from its 12-hole, Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Twilite Gold Project in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt ("Twilite Gold'').

Highlights include the intersection of 1.00 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 2 metres (m) in borehole TL21-27. Overall, the drill program successfully extended the known Fort Knox gold zone along strike and down dip and provided valuable geological information to help vector future drill programs in extending the zone.

Barry Greene, VP of Property Development and Director of TRU, commented: "The shear zone, which hosts the Fort Knox gold zone, displays widespread hydrothermal brecciation with silica, sericite and carbonate alteration throughout the latest drill holes. Mineralization comprising pyrite, stibnite and arsenopyrite is also continuing. Although diminishing to the southeast, the gold zone remains open to the northwest beyond hole TL21-17, where the zone is widening, and the gold grades are improving both at depth and along trend in the northwest direction. We now have gold intercepts equal to or greater than 1 g/t gold in 5 of the 10 holes completed in this drill program."

Table 1. Uncut Assay Highlights

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone TL21-23 236.00 237.50 1.50 0.21 Fort Knox And 243.50 245.00 1.50 0.32 TL21-27 56.00 58.00 2.00 0.24 And 100.00 102.00 2.00 1.00 And 178.00 180.00 2.00 0.57





Figure 1. Plan Map of Twilite Gold Drilling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5993/98929_05387db084485a44_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Longitudinal Cross Section of Fort Knox Gold Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5993/98929_05387db084485a44_002full.jpg

Table 2. Collar Details for TL-21-22 to TL-21-27

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N TL21-22 238.7 -63.8 224 589956 5408661 TL21-23 234.6 -65.0 269 589966 5408643 TL21-24 235.0 -46.7 224 589966 5408643 TL21-25 235.0 -45.0 245 589960 5408607 TL21-26 235.0 -70.0 239 589960 5408607 TL21-27 61.1 -49.7 248 589715 5408517

Drilling Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All NQ core is sampled, cut by core saw, and split by Company personnel, and put into bags with unique sample tags for identification. The bags are sealed with a security tag and are then transported directly to the lab by TRU staff. All rock samples are analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. ("Eastern Analytical") of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and independent of TRU. Eastern Analytical pulverized 1000 grams of each sample to 95% < 89 μm. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 1.00 g/t gold are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold. Standards and blanks are inserted at defined intervals for QA/QC purposes by the Company as well as Eastern Analytical. The TRU exploration program design is consistent with industry best practices and the program is carried out by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with National Instrument 43-101.

Qualified Person

Barry Greene, P.Geo. (NL) is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release. Mr. Greene is a director and officer of the Company and owns securities of the Company.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has an option with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and earlier-stage properties in the region. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU," on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF," and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706."

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder, President & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the Twilite Gold Project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. TRU has been approved for funding for a portion of its 2021 exploration activities at the Twilite Gold Project.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to future exploration at Twilite Gold. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Twilite Gold and the Company's exploration and drilling plans that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Twilite Gold; the exploration potential of Twilite Gold and the nature and style of mineralization at Twilite Gold; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities and operational problems relating to drilling; volatility in precious metals prices, financial markets, and economic conditions; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

