Karora Resources Inc. Announces High Grade Nickel Results from the 50C Nickel Trough at Beta Hunt

Follow-up drilling on the 50C Nickel Trough discovery has defined a nickel mineralized zone of up to 80 metres in width and a strike length now extending over 150 metres and remaining open to the southeast along a potential 2.6 kilometres of strike length.

Recent drilling up-dip from the previously reported high grade 50C discovery (11.6% Ni over 4.6 metres (downhole) in drill hole G50-22-005E) intersected high grade nickel mineralization, including intersections 1 of:

Assays are pending on a further 16 holes.

These results further support the 50C nickel trough as having similar mineralization to the historic Beta Zone which has to date produced in excess of 32,000 tonnes of nickel metal at an average grade of 2.6% Ni.

1. Downhole intervals. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce follow-up drilling has defined an 80 metre wide nickel mineralized zone, extended from the previously reported preliminary estimate of 50 metres, at the 50C nickel trough discovery at Beta Hunt. The 50C nickel trough, discovered earlier this year (see Karora news release dated April 6, 2021), is located south of the Gamma Island Fault. The follow-up drill results announced today represent an extension to the previously reported nickel sulphide mineralization and further support the significant upside potential for nickel as a by-product credit to Karora's growing gold production profile.

Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora said, "With each drill result, the nickel potential at Beta Hunt continues to build towards a very meaningful by-product contributor for Karora. We have now extended the width of nickel mineralization at the 50C discovery to over 80 metres along a strike length of 150 metres, remaining open along 2.6 kilometres of potential strike to the southeast. The high nickel grades intersected in the first two follow-up drill holes to the 50C discovery are very encouraging, with pending assays for sixteen remaining holes expected in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, the 50C discovery is within close proximity to existing mine development, reflecting the enormous advantage we have at Beta Hunt with over 400 kilometres of existing underground development already in place due to previous mining operations. The development provides access to optimal underground drill bay areas to quickly advance exploration work and potentially facilitate both faster development and mining.

Gamma Zone - 50C Nickel Trough and 10C Mineral Resource

In the second half of 2021 Karora, has undertaken a 6,000 metre drill program aimed at extending both the previously reported 50C nickel trough discovery and the adjacent 10C nickel Mineral Resource. The 50C discovery was highlighted by the previously reported intersection of 11.6% Ni over 4.6 metres (downhole) in drill hole G50-22-005E. To date, 28 holes have been drilled for 4,986 metres. Assay results for the 50C and 10C drilling programs have been received for 6 holes.

50C Nickel Trough Drilling: The first two holes of the program tested the basalt-ultramafic contact in a position immediately up-dip from the discovery intersection in hole G50-22-005E. The new intersections are respectively spaced at 20 metres and 50 metres from the discovery intersection, and, combined with the two previously reported intersections (holes G50-22-005E and G50-22-003E) support a total width of the nickel mineralized zone of over 80 metres.

Assay results for these holes are as follows:

G50-22-006NE: 4.0% Ni over 3.5 metres

G55-22-001NE: 5.3% Ni over 2.2 metres

1. Downhole intervals. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

Nickel mineralization on the targeted basalt/ultramafic contact has been logged as massive, matrix-supported and disseminated nickel sulphide, indicating that the nickel sulphide intercepts are representative of an intact nickel trough.

Drilling totaling eighteen holes has been completed up to 45 metres south and 100 metres north along strike from the discovery intersection with nickel sulphide mineralization evident in twelve of the completed holes. Porphyry intrusives in the northern drill sections have replaced parts of the nickel contact mineralization position as drilling moves closer to the Gamma Island Fault. Results are pending for sixteen 50C holes.

10C Nickel Trough: The 10C nickel trough is a parallel trough to the 50C trough and is part of the Beta South Mineral Resource (see Technical Report Higginsville-Beta Hunt Operation, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia dated January 29, 2021 available under Karora's profile at www.sedar.com). The 10C drill program is designed to upgrade the existing Inferred Mineral Resource and extend known nickel mineralization. To date, drilling has intersected massive sulphide with associated matrix-supported and disseminated sulphide in three holes, matrix-supported sulphide in two holes and disseminated sulphide in four holes. Initial assay results indicate that the mineralization is well represented by the existing Mineral Resource.

Significant results returned to date from the 10C drilling are highlighted below:

G10-22-001NR: 0.4% Ni over 1.5 metres

G10-22-002NR: 1.0% Ni over 4.6 metres

G10-22-003NR: 1.2% Ni over 0.9 metres

G10-22-004NR: 3.5% Ni over 0.3 metres and 2.5% Ni over 0.7 metres

Overall, recent drill results continue to reinforce the potential for mineralization that is similar to the Beta Zone, south of the Gamma Island Fault and strengthen the initial interpretation that this new mine area, which is only 140 metres from existing mine development, represents a significant growth opportunity for by-product nickel production at Beta Hunt.

The structural and mineralogical characteristics of the 50C trough closely align with those of the Western Nickel Belt at the southern end of the Beta nickel workings indicating that the 50C nickel mineralization represents an offset extension to the Western Nickel Belt. The 10C is interpreted to be the offset extension to the Eastern Nickel Belt and has structural and mineralogical characteristics that are consistent with this interpretation. There is potential for both belts to join within the Gamma Zone mineralized system. Further drilling is required to support this interpretation.

It is anticipated that all nickel assay results from the first stage of drilling the Gamma Zone will be received before the end of 2021 in time to produce a revised nickel mineralization model to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. The revised model will form the basis of a follow-up drill program planned for the first half of 2022.

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At Beta Hunt all drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for nickel analysis are shipped to SGS Australia Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation. Pulps are then shipped to Perth for assaying. The analytical technique is ICP41Q, a four acid digest ICP-AES package. Assays recorded above the upper detection limit (25,000ppm Ni) are re-analyzed using the same technique with a greater dilution (ICP43B). All samples submitted for nickel assay include at least one Certified Reference Material (CRM) per batch, with a minimum of one CRM per 20 samples. Where problems have been identified in QAQC checks, Karora personnel and the SGS laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.

Table 1(a): Beta Hunt Gamma Zone Significant Intersections - Nickel1 (September 2021)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Downhole

Interval (m) % Ni 2. G10-22-001NR 80.0 81.5 1.5 0.40 G10-22-002NR 96.6 101.2 4.6 0.97 G10-22-003NR 92.0 92.9 0.9 1.19 G10-22-004NR 79.3 79.6 0.3 3.52 103.4 104.1 0.7 2.49 G50-22-006NE 119.0 122.5 3.5 3.96 137.9 139.0 1.1 1.66 G55-22-001NE 101.5 103.7 2.2 5.25

1. Downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information. 2. Reported nickel grades > 1%.

Table 2: Beta Hunt Gamma Zone Drill Holes (for Results Reported October 2021)

Hole ID MGA N MGA E mRL AZI

(degrees) DIP

(degrees) Total

Length

(m) G10-22-001NR 541778.4 6376271.8 -336 216 33 180 G10-22-002NR 541778.4 6376271.8 -336 216 43 137 G10-22-003NR 541779.4 6376271.8 -334 215 71 106 G10-22-004NR 541773.4 6376274.8 -334 193 42 126 G50-22-006NE 541773.4 6376276.8 -333 186 56 102 G55-22-001NE 541773.4 6376276.8 -333 164 71 96