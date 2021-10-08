Resolve Ventures Announces Exploration Program on the Gravity Jack Property

VANCOUVER, October 8, 2021 - Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce commencement of Phase 1 of the 2021 exploration programs at the Company's Gravity Jack Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division, near Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada.

Historic exploration of historic magnetite - copper skarns returned highlight values of 2% copper and 61% iron over 12.9 metres. These skarns have received minimal exploration utilizing modern exploration methods and the Company feels they are high priority targets.

The three-part Phase 1 work program will focus on the skarns, and also over the remainder of the 10 square kilometre property and consist of:

Heliborne high-resolution magnetic ("MAG") survey flown over the entire of the property

Stream sediment geochemical sampling over the entire property

Reconnaissance level prospecting and mapping, focusing on anomalies from MAG survey.

The MAG survey has been contracted to Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc. ("Ridgeline") based in Kelowna, BC. The survey is scheduled to consist of 1428 line kms at 150 metre line spacings flown in a NE direction, with 1500 metre tie lines flown in the NW direction. The instrumentation will be a GEM systems GSMP-35A(B) magnetometer. Ridgeline is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. The Phase I program is being managed by contract geoscientist Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. (waldosciences.com).

Clive Massey, Resolve Ventures CEO and President commented, "We are extremely pleased to commence exploration on the Gravity Jack Property with airborne and ground surveys. Recent exploration has focused on magnetite-copper skarns where historical highlight values of 2% copper and 61% iron across 12.9 metres, along with local silver highlight values of 68.57 g/t were obtained from massive magnetite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and hematite. The detailed airborne magnetics survey is designed to trace the magnetite copper skarn mineralization along strike and search for repeats."

About the Gravity Jack Property

Gravity Jack Property is located in the New Westminster Mining Division, and is approximately 13km northeast of Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada. The property surface area totals 10,050 hectares (Ha). The property is prospective for Scandium, Copper, Gold, Silver, and Tungsten. Historically, minimal work has been done on the property with the exception of high-grade skarn occurrences reported in the 1960's.

About the Company

Resolve is a Vancouver based publicly listed exploration company trading on the TSXV. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For further information on the Company, visit www.resolveventures.com or call (604) 644-6794.

Qualified Persons

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a member of the Company's Advisory Board and registered in the Provinces of British Columbia is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements included in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations and they are based on assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements that reflect the Company's expectation that it will take the steps to earn the Option on the Gravity Jack Property. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to earn the Option, including the Company's ability to raise capital in order to incur exploration expenditures; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Resolve Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667299/Resolve-Ventures-Announces-Exploration-Program-on-the-Gravity-Jack-Property