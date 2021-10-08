HAWKEYE Commences Work Programs over its Properties in Barkerville Gold Camp

Vancouver, October 8 2021 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a multi-phased work program over its 2-Aces, Seller Creek, Cariboo Valley, Cariboo Lake, Keithley Creek and Swift River properties (the "Properties) that are strategically located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp.

Prior to commencement of the ground-based work program Hawkeye engaged a geophysics consulting firm to perform an interpretation and inversion 3D analysis for the 2018 airborne geophysical survey that the Company had flown over the Properties by Geotech Ltd. As a result of the analysis several new targets were identified for exploration follow-up by our crew.



The exploration program over the Properties will include traditional mapping and prospecting of outcrops using both trail access and helicopters, complimented with a regional stream sediment sampling program to identify sources of precious and base metal occurrences within catchment areas. The team is also equipped with an XRF mobile lab which will provide vital information regarding pathfinder elements which will allow the program to be adapted "on the fly", thus ensuring efficient use of field time. A drone is also being used to collect high resolution imagery of sites to support structural and geological interpretation work post-season.



Hawkeye's Barkerville Properties are either contiguous or in close proximity to the southern boundary of the Osisko Development's Cariboo Gold Project. Osisko Development recently announced a measured and indicated resource of 3.2 million ounces gold at 4.6 g/t and an inferred resource of 2.7 million ounces of gold at 3.9 g/t for their project. Hawkeye's Properties are situated approximately 35 kilometres south-southeast of the Town of Barkerville, BC, Canada.

Qualified Person

Andy Randell, P.Geo., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Randell has prepared, reviewed and validated that the technical information contained within this release is accurate.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

