FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call

03:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

PERTH, Oct. 11, 2021 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the highlights of the FY21 Sustainable Development Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Monday October 18, 2021.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday October 18, 2021

Perth - 8:00am

Sydney/Melbourne - 11:00am		 Canada: Sunday October 17, 2021

Toronto - 8:00pm

Vancouver - 5:00pm		 UK: Monday October 18, 2021

London - 1:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SeVglONFRsm86YEx3E6-KQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 832 9903 7483

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX code: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


