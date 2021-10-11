FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call

PERTH, Oct. 11, 2021 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the highlights of the FY21 Sustainable Development Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Monday October 18, 2021.



CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday October 18, 2021



Perth - 8:00am



Sydney/Melbourne - 11:00am Canada: Sunday October 17, 2021



Toronto - 8:00pm



Vancouver - 5:00pm UK: Monday October 18, 2021



London - 1:00am





Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SeVglONFRsm86YEx3E6-KQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 832 9903 7483

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.