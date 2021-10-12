Manganese X Energy Continues to Improve Battery Hill Processing for Scalable and Cost-Effective Production of High-Grade Battery Material Critical for EV / Stored Energy Markets

Montreal, October 12, 2021 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update and results from its Phase 3 processing and metallurgical work in support of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently underway. The Phase 3 metallurgical work continues to produce flowsheet improvements that represent significant cost reductions in the production of high-grade battery material for the EV and stored energy material applications. This work is an integral part of completing our upcoming PEA, as the metallurgical processing is a key economic component of the project. The PEA will characterize and assess the economic and commercial viability of producing high-purity, battery-grade manganese products from the Battery Hill project located near Woodstock, N.B., Canada.

Martin Kepman CEO, comments: "We continue to improve the economics of our flowsheet. Manganese will be a high demand commodity for battery chemistry going forward as more and more manufacturers shift from cobalt. The key will be to ensure cost effective production that will allow scalability. We are well positioned for supplying the North American supply chain given our strategic location in New Brunswick close to the US border."

Manganese X, together with Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), expects the Phase 3 work to be completed in or about the week of October 25th, 2021. The deliverables will also include producing samples of high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, (HPMSM) with EV compliant contaminant levels, a product which is in demand as a pre-cursor material for cathode manufacturing.

Highlights

Kemetco has completed a major milestone in its on-going Phase 3 process development testwork with delivery of a complete process flowsheet and initiation of locked-cycle testing to confirm the high projected recovery rate of leached manganese into a high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) product.

The current metallurgical program is being conducted to support the PEA that is currently underway. Leach optimization work has confirmed greater than 80% leach recovery using composite material from the main Moody Hill Central zone.

During testing both acid consumption and impurities were minimized. Subsequent testing has focused on an innovative purification process to maximize recovery of the extracted manganese to the high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, (HPMSM) product, to reduce costs and improve the environmental footprint.

The projected process balance has been delivered to Manganese X and its engineering team, and these results will be confirmed and further optimized through the current locked-cycle testing which simulates the continuous process.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new environment-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only publicly traded manganese company in North America moving rapidly toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

