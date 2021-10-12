Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of an additional ten drill holes at the recently discovered gold-rich zone of open-ended mineralization at the Kay Mine, in areas previously untested by historic drilling or exploration.

Figure 1. Section view looking north. See Tables 1 and 2 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drilling Highlights

Hole KM-21-40 intersected 24 m at a grade of 5.0% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Zn, and 23 g/t Ag, including a higher-grade interval of 8.1 m grading 7.6% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Zn, and 27 g/t Ag. At 30 m farther downhole, Hole 40 also intersected 53 m at a grade of 2.9 g/t Au, 3.4% Zn, 0.5% Cu, and 36 g/t Ag, including two separate higher grade intervals of 7.2 m grading 7.7 g/t Au, 8.3% Zn, 1.1% Cu and 89 g/t Ag, as well as 3.8 m grading 10.9 g/t Au, 9.5% Zn, 1.5% Cu, and 25 g/t Ag. This hole extends the high-grade mineralization encountered in Hole 28 approximately 65 m to the south at a similar depth.

Hole KM-21-41 intersected 97 m at a grade of 1.0% Cu, 1.5 g/t Au, 2.7% Zn, and 41 g/t Ag, including higher grade intervals of 11 m grading 5.3 g/t Au, 1.0% Cu, 8.2% Zn, and 106 g/t Ag, as well as 11.4 m grading 5.9% Cu, 5.8 g/t Au, 3.2% Zn, and 185 g/t Ag. This hole extends the high-grade mineralization encountered in both Holes 24 and 26 by approximately 60 m up-plunge and 20 m to the north demonstrating excellent lateral and vertical continuity.

Hole KM-21-43 intersected 17.1 m at a grade of 1.8% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Zn, and 8 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 1.8 m grading 6.3% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, and 25 g/t Ag. This hole extends the new mineralized zone approximately 50 m to the north of the high-grade mineralization encountered in Holes 24 and 26.

Hole KM-21-44 intersected 23.9 m at a grade of 1.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu, 2.5% Zn and 18 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 2.6 m grading 2.1 g/t Au, 8.0% Zn, 0.2% Cu, and 39 g/t Ag. This zone extends the new mineralized zone approximately 40 m up-plunge of Hole 18A.

Hole KM-21-32 intersected 9.4 m at a grade of 1.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Cu, 2.0% Zn, and 46 g/t Ag. This hole extends the new mineralized zone approximately 30 m up-plunge of Hole 18A. At approximately 185 m vertical depth, Holes 32 and 44 are the shallowest drill intercepts in the deposit, demonstrating continued vertical continuity. Mineralization remains open upward toward the surface, with assays pending for Hole 46 in this same area.

Hole KM-21-38 intersected 8.7 m at a grade of 1.7 g/t Au, 3.9% Zn, 0.1% Cu, and 61 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 5.2 m grading 2.4 g/t Au, 5.7 % Zn, 0.1% Cu, and 88 g/t Ag. This hole extends mineralization by approximately 30 m to the north of the high grade encountered in Hole 21A.

Hole KM-21-35 intersected 5.5 m at a grade of 1.3 g/t Au, 0.9% Cu, 1.7% Zn, and 58 g/t Ag. This hole has extended the mineralization encountered in Hole 25B by approximately 80 m to the south, also in an area previously untested by historic exploration.

Hole KM-21-34 intersected 4.6 m @ 1.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu, 0.9% Zn, and 46 g/t Ag. Hole 34 is in the North Zone of mineralization, and extends mineralization approximately 50 m below Hole 6 (13.5 m @ 1.0% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, 1.23% Zn, 46 g/t Ag).

These newly defined, wide, high-grade intervals continue to demonstrate the potential to add a significant tonnage of gold-copper-zinc-silver mineralization outside of the historic resource. Historic exploration by Exxon Minerals during the 1970s resulted in a model showing two discrete mineralized zones, 'North' and 'South', separated by 100 m on strike. Drilling by Arizona Metals continues to indicate that these zones are in fact conjoined and not distinct.

Structural Mapping Program

In September 2021, the Company initiated a detailed surface structural mapping program performed by associates of technical advisor Dr. Mark Hannington, to update and supplement structural mapping completed in 2019. The results of the mapping program will be combined with core logging data to refine drill targets at pads 4, 5, and 6. These pads will test for extensions of the Kay Mine mineralization approximately 500 m north and 300 m south of the main mineralized body. Mapping will also refine drill targets at the Central and West targets, located approximately 0.5 km and 1.3 km, respectively, west of the Kay deposit, as drilling is anticipated to commence at these targets in Q1 2022.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "The ten drill holes released today continue to demonstrate the richness and size potential of the Kay Mine system. Virtually all holes drilled to date at Kay have intersected semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization, with assays pending on ten more holes, and three holes currently underway.

In Phase 2 the deposit has been drilled to 775 m below surface (in Hole 27) along a strike length of 300 m and drilling continues to expand Kay mineralization in all directions with assays pending on a number of holes up to 850 m below surface. Holes 40 and 41 were drilled to test above and below the high-grade intervals encountered in Holes 24, 26, and 28. Both Holes 40 and 41 demonstrate exceptional vertical continuity of thickness and grade in this portion of the deposit. Drilling is currently underway with three drill rigs to test for further extensions of high-grade mineralization, both laterally and targeting depths below 900 m.

Our geological model, especially the modeled orientation of mineralized zones, is evolving rapidly as we drill, and is confirming a deposit considerably larger than reported historically. Our drill program is evolving to reflect these changes, and we are currently drill testing a number of new targets both at depth and near surface."

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp. will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Analyzed Grade Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Vertical Depth Below Surface m KM-21-17 429.5 449.9 20.4 1.81 1.10 1.20 21.2 0.17 300 including 429.5 434.0 4.6 4.61 1.73 1.91 29.1 0.24 including 432.7 434.0 1.4 0.52 6.81 8.29 40.0 1.10 KM-21-17 504.4 505.4 0.9 1.19 4.73 0.05 9.0 0.00 356 KM-21-18 404.3 429.8 25.5 0.35 0.86 1.71 15.8 0.23 255 including 408.6 410.6 2.0 0.50 2.22 7.25 64.4 0.82 including 424.9 427.3 2.4 1.60 2.59 3.16 18.0 0.52 KM-21-18A 391.4 423.8 32.5 1.09 0.62 1.25 17.6 0.15 233 including 393.3 395.8 2.4 9.57 2.83 2.72 40.9 0.28 KM-21-19 377.8 378.3 0.5 3.39 5.59 6.83 128.0 0.63 337 KM-21-20 442.7 443.6 0.9 2.56 0.52 3.52 18.5 0.14 362 KM-21-20 456.0 458.1 2.1 1.49 0.35 0.14 6.0 0.04 370 KM-21-21 452.6 495.5 42.8 0.80 0.78 1.52 15.1 0.15 362 including 488.7 493.5 4.8 0.26 2.50 6.13 27.6 0.54 KM-21-21A 422.0 431.4 9.4 1.17 0.57 2.25 8.6 0.36 362 KM-21-21A 439.1 502.1 63.0 0.45 1.28 3.14 58.8 0.77 366 including 465.0 481.9 16.9 0.52 2.45 4.05 80.9 0.99 KM-21-23 394.4 401.4 7.0 0.36 0.93 1.94 13.5 1.17 313 KM-21-23 438.6 459.2 20.6 0.17 1.18 1.93 27.8 0.37 336 KM-21-24 501.2 592.1 90.8 0.45 1.33 3.42 44.3 0.41 470 including 501.2 521.7 20.4 1.34 1.70 6.35 113.1 0.66 including 520.9 521.7 0.8 1.75 16.50 9.55 574.0 1.22 including 575.9 592.1 16.2 0.16 2.50 6.00 44.4 0.79 including 588.7 590.4 1.7 0.47 9.98 23.70 18.2 0.13 KM-21-25 662.6 741.3 78.6 1.41 2.33 2.79 43.4 0.35 638 including 663.2 672.7 9.4 8.06 1.84 1.31 92.3 0.15 including 693.0 703.9 11.0 0.68 6.28 10.40 99.7 1.17 KM-21-25A 654.7 719.9 65.2 1.04 1.94 2.15 18.8 0.18 624 including 655.5 662.8 7.3 3.66 2.09 1.85 30.2 0.21 including 710.8 716.9 6.1 2.72 7.95 3.73 37.4 0.31 KM-21-25B 647.2 648.9 1.7 0.13 0.58 2.41 62.1 0.64 610 KM-21-25B 655.6 659.9 4.3 0.93 0.91 0.91 25.3 0.19 615 KM-21-25B 666.0 667.8 1.8 0.60 0.72 2.98 33.5 0.43 620 KM-21-25B 673.3 674.7 1.4 0.08 2.10 2.39 23.0 0.33 628 KM-21-25B 681.2 682.6 1.4 0.09 1.54 2.98 11.0 0.35 631 KM-21-26 506.7 582.8 76.0 0.79 1.61 4.23 32.6 0.54 480 including 511.1 526.1 14.9 0.73 1.78 9.68 43.3 0.77 including 573.8 582.8 9.0 4.02 6.06 3.32 18.2 0.19 KM-21-27 706.8 738.2 31.4 1.58 0.16 0.69 9.0 0.06 700 KM-21-27 764.4 777.4 13.0 2.85 0.48 0.17 8.4 0.02 775 KM-21-27A 666.3 769.4 103.1 0.79 1.06 1.90 35.8 0.42 678 including 666.3 687.0 20.7 3.21 1.39 1.26 19.4 0.20 including 706.4 724.6 18.3 0.69 2.69 4.70 92.2 1.21 including 752.9 763.8 11.0 0.07 1.07 4.68 95.3 0.98 KM-21-27B 665.8 762.9 97.1 1.31 1.62 3.21 31.7 0.40 660 including 702.0 723.0 21.0 0.87 4.56 9.03 81.5 1.10 including 723.0 738.2 15.2 4.97 0.36 0.42 18.7 0.05 KM-21-28 640.7 694.9 54.3 1.87 2.85 5.03 29.4 0.70 584 including 660.2 671.6 11.4 0.54 4.29 9.30 32.2 1.17 including 681.1 689.0 7.9 4.39 9.47 10.34 93.1 2.41 including 690.4 692.6 2.2 16.06 0.82 0.06 55.8 0.01 KM-21-29 393.0 393.8 0.8 0.43 1.54 4.92 9.0 0.21 235 KM-21-30 264.9 267.9 3.0 1.18 0.02 0.01 1.5 0.00 240 KM-21-32 316.4 320.0 3.7 1.84 1.29 2.47 38.5 0.30 185 KM-21-32 342.9 345.9 3.0 0.67 0.52 2.70 13.0 0.15 190 KM-21-32 358.9 368.4 9.4 0.60 1.47 1.99 45.7 0.35 195 KM-21-33 171.3 172.5 1.2 3.79 0.45 0.21 63.0 0.17 150 KM-21-34 299.3 303.9 4.6 0.29 1.69 0.94 46.3 0.26 205 KM-21-34 309.7 310.9 1.2 2.27 0.56 1.55 19.9 0.08 210 KM-21-35 609.6 615.1 5.5 0.92 1.26 1.71 57.7 0.02 550 including 609.6 613.0 3.4 1.39 1.69 1.98 54.0 0.01 KM-21-38 406.5 407.8 1.4 0.60 1.08 9.41 4.0 0.25 345 KM-21-38 467.4 476.1 8.7 0.09 1.73 3.87 61.1 1.22 370 including 470.0 475.2 5.2 0.12 2.44 5.68 87.5 1.79 KM-21-40 589.8 613.8 24.0 4.98 0.61 0.98 23.4 0.45 550 including 589.8 597.9 8.1 7.63 0.43 0.39 27.1 0.17 KM-21-40 627.9 680.8 52.9 0.47 2.91 3.40 35.7 0.40 590 including 641.1 648.3 7.2 1.15 7.66 8.27 88.5 0.92 including 670.3 674.1 3.8 1.53 10.89 9.47 24.6 0.61 KM-21-41 462.6 559.3 96.7 1.04 1.54 2.66 40.8 0.35 420 including 503.2 514.2 11.0 0.99 5.34 8.17 106.3 1.63 including 546.7 558.1 11.4 5.86 5.83 3.24 185.4 0.04 including 553.1 556.9 3.8 7.11 9.55 5.70 505.8 0.09 KM-21-43 583.7 586.4 2.7 1.07 1.60 4.82 5.7 0.02 550 KM-21-43 594.4 607.1 12.7 0.32 0.08 4.97 3.2 0.03 555 including 598.9 599.8 0.9 0.50 0.18 11.30 3.0 0.03 KM-21-43 616.0 633.1 17.1 1.81 0.17 0.14 8.2 0.03 570 including 631.2 633.1 1.8 6.30 0.61 0.09 25.0 0.01 KM-21-44 353.4 377.3 23.9 0.34 0.97 2.52 18.3 0.33 185 including 354.0 356.6 2.6 0.23 2.14 7.97 38.9 0.68

Table 2. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Arizona Metals Kay Mine Drill Intercepts Analyzed Grade Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Vertical Depth Below Surface m KM-20-01 275.8 281.5 5.6 0.57 0.48 1.20 11.6 0.18 156 including 275.8 276.5 0.6 0.50 1.22 5.04 32.0 0.73 including 279.8 281.5 1.6 1.21 0.98 1.49 22.6 0.23 KM-20-02 297.8 300.8 3.0 0.77 0.20 0.04 1.4 0.01 172 KM-20-03 256.3 259.1 2.7 3.40 1.01 0.65 69.6 0.09 120 including 256.3 257.3 0.9 7.42 1.79 1.11 56.0 0.17 KM-20-03 292.2 292.6 0.5 2.43 0.19 0.15 2.0 0.04 152 KM-20-03 295.4 295.8 0.5 1.35 0.80 0.91 6.0 0.06 154 KM-20-03A 252.4 256.9 4.6 3.70 2.55 0.27 35.6 0.03 122 including 252.4 253.1 0.8 9.74 6.34 0.40 164.0 0.11 KM-20-05 266.6 269.0 2.4 6.47 1.94 0.57 43.3 0.14 150 including 266.6 267.8 1.2 10.60 2.21 1.05 50.0 0.26 KM-20-06 267.9 281.5 13.5 1.02 0.85 1.23 45.6 0.30 158 including 267.9 268.4 0.5 1.54 2.20 6.10 31.0 0.81 including 276.6 281.5 4.9 1.86 0.87 1.96 92.1 0.42 including 280.0 281.0 1.1 3.22 1.03 0.64 340.0 0.04 KM-20-09 588.1 588.4 0.3 0.91 1.74 1.86 15.0 0.40 KM-20-09 613.4 614.1 0.7 0.90 1.81 1.04 10.0 0.08 KM-20-09 614.6 614.9 0.3 2.64 0.36 0.98 19.0 0.10 KM-20-09 632.8 638.9 6.1 0.12 4.18 8.02 41.7 0.82 575 including 633.6 637.9 4.4 0.15 5.46 9.06 33.1 0.50 including 636.9 637.9 1.1 0.17 9.77 14.65 68.0 0.78 KM-20-10 563.6 568.5 4.9 2.39 2.16 3.27 24.9 0.31 490 including 563.6 566.6 3.0 3.66 2.42 3.16 28.2 0.32 including 567.2 568.5 1.2 0.33 2.52 5.10 28.4 0.43 KM-20-10 574.2 574.9 0.6 0.12 4.33 11.30 113.0 0.16 498 KM-20-10 577.7 579.3 1.6 0.03 0.70 4.38 45.9 0.68 500 KM-20-10 582.3 583.1 0.8 0.03 0.42 2.90 51.0 1.07 502 KM-20-10A 521.2 522.5 1.3 2.13 1.27 7.46 51.1 0.91 437 KM-20-10A 527.9 538.6 10.7 1.32 1.66 2.58 27.2 0.30 442 including 527.9 529.4 1.5 6.69 0.92 1.62 30.2 0.07 including 532.2 535.3 3.1 0.72 1.75 2.99 34.3 0.42 including 537.2 538.6 1.4 0.16 7.29 9.06 79.2 0.60 KM-20-10B 503.0 530.7 27.6 0.87 0.97 1.76 21.3 0.32 423 including 503.0 509.6 6.6 1.78 1.55 2.55 29.8 0.37 including 513.9 518.3 4.4 1.08 1.89 4.05 47.4 0.68 including 527.2 530.7 3.5 1.91 2.32 3.93 52.9 0.99 KM-20-10C 523.9 530.7 6.8 0.58 3.32 5.84 102.0 1.15 422 including 523.9 528.2 4.3 0.88 4.89 7.61 125.2 1.45 including 525.6 526.4 0.8 0.52 16.65 21.40 214.0 2.76 KM-20-11 554.1 556.9 2.7 4.14 2.83 3.56 70.0 0.28 490 KM-20-12 371.9 376.7 4.9 3.99 0.37 0.62 12.4 0.07 318 including 371.9 373.7 1.9 8.49 0.67 1.53 28.0 0.16 KM-20-12 379.5 405.4 25.9 0.73 0.08 0.08 2.3 0.01 326 KM-20-13 443.6 486.8 43.1 1.68 1.26 1.67 23.3 0.24 341 including 444.4 459.6 15.2 3.42 1.80 2.36 38.5 0.39 including 444.4 447.1 2.7 1.02 3.74 10.64 55.0 1.88 including 451.4 455.8 4.4 8.41 1.18 0.16 65.3 0.02 KM-20-14 421.7 461.6 39.9 1.47 1.00 1.67 18.4 0.19 314 including 426.3 429.8 3.5 9.56 1.28 0.95 30.0 0.07 including 457.2 460.7 3.5 0.36 2.58 8.33 26.3 0.38 KM-20-14A 404.6 409.0 4.4 1.67 1.48 2.50 79.2 0.41 303 including 404.6 406.4 1.7 4.08 2.46 5.02 173.6 0.53 KM-20-14A 421.0 443.5 22.5 0.86 0.72 1.51 15.9 0.18 312 including 421.0 421.8 0.8 9.81 2.91 1.69 45.0 0.19 including 421.0 425.0 4.1 3.23 1.14 1.30 21.4 0.14 KM-20-15 506.8 510.1 3.3 0.05 0.33 3.73 192.0 1.75 402 KM-20-16 480.4 518.8 38.4 0.85 0.81 2.24 24.3 0.25 385 including 480.4 492.9 12.5 1.63 1.98 4.23 48.5 0.50 including 480.4 483.4 3.0 2.40 4.74 7.49 77.9 0.91 including 489.8 492.9 3.0 3.61 2.59 6.90 100.7 0.92

Table 3. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed at Kay Mine, Arizona

Hole ID Phase Drill Pad Zone Collar East WGS84 Collar North WGS84 Collar Elev m Collar Az Collar Dip Depth m KM-20-01 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 78 -48 335.3 KM-20-02 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 75 -50 303.9 KM-20-03 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 365.8 KM-20-03A 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 321.0 KM-20-04 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 65.1 -47.5 353.6 KM-20-05 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 73.3 -47.2 348.7 KM-20-06 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 81.3 -48.3 317.0 KM-20-07 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 85.6 -47.6 307.8 KM-20-08 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.1 -77.1 35.7 KM-20-09 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 92.1 -77 670.6 KM-20-10 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 645.3 KM-20-10A 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 599.8 KM-20-10B 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 554.7 KM-20-10C 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 559.9 KM-20-11 1 Pad 3 North 392552 3769328 638 57.3 -67.5 652.6 KM-20-12 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 95.7 -70.8 583.1 KM-20-13 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 124 -66.5 523.6 KM-20-14 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 550.2 KM-20-14A 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 548.6 KM-20-15 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 106.7 -66.8 572.1 KM-20-16 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.5 -68.9 580.9 KM-21-17 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 90.5 -59.5 892.5 KM-21-18 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 89.8 -55 518.2 KM-21-18A 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 89.8 -55 472.1 KM-21-19 2 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 59.3 -69.5 481.6 KM-21-20 2 Pad 2 North 392638 3769266 653 53.7 -67.3 552.9 KM-21-21 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 126 -70 561.4 KM-21-21A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 126 -70 556.3 KM-21-22 2 Pad 3 Grav 392552 3769328 638 33 -63 724.8 KM-21-22A 2 Pad 3 Grav 392552 3769328 638 33 -63 693.7 KM-21-23 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 114.2 -66.3 527.6 KM-21-24 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 119 -75.1 623.0 KM-21-25 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 775.4 KM-21-25A 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 745.8 KM-21-25B 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 737.9 KM-21-26 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 118.2 -79.3 616.0 KM-21-27 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 858.9 KM-21-27A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 817.5 KM-21-27B 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 823.0 KM-21-28 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 86.7 -70.5 774.5 KM-21-29 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 108.5 -54 488.6 KM-21-30 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 71.4 -53 538.9 KM-21-31 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 115 -62 617.5 KM-21-32 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 115 -45.6 495.9 KM-21-33 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 106.5 -53 457.5 KM-21-34 2 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 81 -59 430.1 KM-21-35 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 102.5 -78.5 715.7 KM-21-36 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 132 -50 349.9 KM-21-37 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 20 -75 489.5 KM-21-38 2 Pad 1 N&S 392684 3769388 643 109.2 -71.8 553.8 KM-21-39 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 355 -71 426.7 KM-21-40 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 72.5 -80.4 741.9 KM-21-41 2 Pad 1 N&S 392684 3769388 643 112 -77 609.6 KM-21-43 2 Pad 1 N&S 392684 3769388 643 103.5 -83.8 686.4 KM-21-44 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 124 -42.8 431.3

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

