Elemental Royalties Notes Steady State Operations Achieved at Karlawinda, 24,329 Ounces Gold Production in Q3 2021

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2021 - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to note the recent update by Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn") announcing Steady State Operations have been achieved at the Karlawinda Gold Project. Elemental acquired a 2% NSR on Karlawinda in February 2021.

"Steady state production from our largest royalty with a 10+ year mine life is a major milestone," Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental commented. "Karlawinda will almost double our royalty revenue and underpins the long-term outlook for Elemental with increased diversification and exposure to a tier 1 jurisdiction in Western Australia.

With multiple performance metrics already being exceeded, the potential for production to outperform guidance is particularly exciting and emphasises the optionality in Elemental's high-quality portfolio of producing royalties."

Highlights

During the September 2021 quarter, Capricorn completed commissioning and ramp-up activities, achieving guided throughput rates on a steady-state basis

Gold production of 24,329 ounces with an above budget 92.6% recovery

Mining volumes expected to increase in the December 2021 quarter with the second mining fleet now onsite and operating at full capacity

From August mill throughput has been above budgeted throughput rate for harder laterite ore

Processing plant throughput and grade expected to increase as higher grade and soft oxide ore mined in December 2021 quarter

Construction and commissioning of two additional CIL tanks providing additional leaching time for anticipated higher processing plant throughput is nearing completion

Production for the year ending June 30, 2022, is expected to be 110,000 - 120,000 ounces inclusive of commissioning production

Multiple near-pit exploration projects advanced during the quarter and are awaiting assays

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

