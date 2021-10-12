Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Discovers Additional Lithium Drill Targets in Clayton Valley

VANCOUVER, October 12, 2021 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the geophysics survey completed on Scotch Creek's Highlands West lithium project, has identified three high-priority drill targets. The targets were identified by Scotch Creek's technical team by analyzing the results of the detailed Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey, completed over a portion of Scotch Creek Ventures Highland claims within Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, David Ryan commented, "This is excellent news to receive following September 22nd's Macallan East drill target announcement. With both geophysical surveys completed, we now have two projects with high-priority lithium drill targets at depth, as we continue to further build value through our exploration efforts."

The purposes of conducting the HSAMT surveys were to delineate basinal features, map geologic stratigraphy and structure relative to the occurrence of lithium-bearing brine, identify conductors that are thought to be representative of lithium-bearing brine, and provide information for the selection and design of additional geophysical surveys or the identification of drilling locations for further exploration.

Scotch Creek Ventures' Technical Expert, Matt Vitale, commented, "The initial surface geophysical surveys conducted to identify basin stratigraphy and structure of conductive materials within Clayton Valley are complete. As was recently finished on the Macallan claims (press release dated September 22, 2021), Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc., with field support by Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc., used Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) on the Highland claims. The Highland claims are located to the northwest of the Macallan claims, on the immediate south of the town of Silver Peak with existing brine operations and border the western flank of the basin. A total of 34 separate HSAMT sounding stations were acquired along four lines with approximate 500-meter spacing. Again, the overall data was of excellent quality.

As with the Macallan claims, resistivity values (inverse of conductivity) of the Highland claims were measured to four ohm-meters which indicates a highly conductive geologic system. Values of low resistivity are encountered across the claims package from 100 meters to 600 meters with a resistivity focused low in the southern portion of the claims. This low resistivity zone is adjacent to a tuff outcrop that essentially blocks up-gradient fresh water from flowing into, and diluting, the potentially mineral-rich groundwater under the claims. The outcrop is similar to basin stratigraphy that contains lithium-rich sediments and brine. Drill targets will focus on the southern portion of these claims."

The HSAMT survey results outlined three drill holes be located as follows:

At or near station 2102 to a depth of approximately 600 meters

At or near station 2205 to a depth of approximately 600 meters

At or near station 2303 to a depth of approximately 400 meters

In Clayton Valley, lithium-rich, mudstone, claystone, and sandy ash bed units are located within the upper section of the Esmeralda Formation. The sandy ash units provide the host for lithium brine accumulation due to very high porosity, while the mudstone and claystone units may also have high volcanic ash content. Prospective upper Esmeralda Formation interbedded sediments (Mudstone, claystone) and ash tuff horizons are present in a large exposure to the west of the Highland claims. These units are thought to be both lithium source rocks as well as lithium brine trap rocks, have been faulted down to the east, and have been interpreted to lie beneath the Highland claims.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

