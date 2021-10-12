Menü Artikel
High Grade, Near Surface Discovery of Critical Minerals Scales Hyperions Titan Project

14:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

  • Hyperion Metals Ltd. (ASX: HYM) is pleased to announce that high grade drill results have confirmed a near surface, high grade critical minerals deposit close to the recently announced Maiden Resource Estimate ("MRE").
  • The new confirmed discovery, called the Camden Deposit, reaffirms the Titan Project in West Tennessee as a major critical mineral province.
  • The drill results from 30 of 80 holes drilled in the area show thick, near surface and high-grade intercepts of Total Heavy Minerals ("THM"), including:
    • 13.7m @ 4.2% THM within 25.9m @ 2.9% THM (from surface)
    • 7.6m @ 5.2% THM within 24.4m @ 2.6% THM (from 5m below surface)
    • 12.2m @ 4.6% THM within 24.4m @ 2.8% THM (from 6m below surface)
    • 10.7m @ 4.8% THM within 21.3m @ 3.1% THM (from surface)
    • 10.7m @ 4.2% THM within 30.5m @ 2.3% THM (from surface)
  • The Camden Deposit is a near-surface expression of the lower McNairy Sands, with the results to date showing an average depth to mineralization of only ~4.5m and an average thickness of ~20m.
  • The Scoping Study will now be expanded to incorporate these high-grade results and it is now targeted for completion in Q1 2022.
  • Hyperion is only in the early stages of consolidating and exploring this important US critical minerals province and will dynamically deploy resources to drill, evaluate, and progress this discovery and to assess new high potential areas within the larger province.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director said:

"With a maiden JORC resource of 431mt, and now these shallow, high-grade intercepts, it is quickly becoming apparent that the Titan Project is one of the best undeveloped critical minerals projects globally.

No other development has the Titan Project's compelling combination of scale, grade, high value critical mineral products, low-cost inputs, world class infrastructure and location."

Full technical details of the drilling results can be found here.



Contact

For further information and enquiries please contact:
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director
Dominic Allen, Corporate Development
+1 704 461 8000
info@hyperionmetals.us


