Discovery Harbour Completes Drilling on Caldera Gold Property, Nevada

Vancouver, October 12, 2021 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that the field drilling portion of the Company's Caldera drill program is complete. Selected core from each of the five holes will be assayed, with the initial assays expected by the end of October and further results over the following months.

The Company completed drilling a total of slightly over 1900 metres, testing five low sulphidation epithermal gold targets on the Caldera Property. Although the Company planned to test six drill targets, budget constraints resulted in the program being limited to five holes. Each hole was deeper than any previous drilling on Caldera and each site was selected to test the boiling zone, typically found at approximately 300+ metres below the paleo-surface, where precious metals are concentrated. The Caldera gold property lies in a fertile gold region at the intersection of the Walker Lane and Northumberland Gold Belts northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO stated, "I'd like to commend the field personnel for a job well done. At times, particularly in the final holes, the drilling conditions proved very difficult and yet the drill contractor, working with our field crew, successfully reached the key target zone in each case. Core recovery was less than optimal in the final holes due to bad ground conditions. The original plan was to test more of the 10 targets permitted for drilling; however, the difficult drilling conditions, particularly in the fifth and final, resulted in the decision to conclude the program. We anticipate lab results as they become available, the earliest of which we expect by the end of October."

Alan Morris, CPG, is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is the drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"



Mark Fields, B. Sc. (Geology), B.Comm.(Hon.)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward‐looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour, such as statements that Discovery Harbour intends to pursue the Caldera Project. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements or (iv) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99326