Green River Gold Corp. Commences Exploration at Its High-Grade Kymar Silver Project in B.C.

Edmonton, October 12, 2021 - Green River Gold Crop. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("Green River Gold") (the "Company") is pleased to announce a Phased Exploration plan at it's wholly-owned Kymar Silver Project in British Columbia, Canada. This phase of exploration will comprise of grab samples at the historical mining and exploration areas on the property. The Kymar Project may be part of a much larger mineralized system which will be tested.

Kymar Silver Project Highlights:

Bulk sample done in 1926 with an average grade of 2,000gpt silver, 57% lead, 0.8% copper, and 3.4gpt gold. (BC MINFILE 082KSE057)

Located in SE BC, approximately 28Km west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division.

6 high-grade targets based on historical production, old shaft/stockpiles, and other old workings.

The mineralization found at the Kymar Silver Project to date consists of polymetallic veins hosted within the Purcell Supergroup strata, which includes the Mount Nelson and Dutch Creek formations. The historically mined ore included galena, tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite and minor sphalerite.

The current exploration phase will be comprised of grab sampling and prospecting with the aim of delineating additional targets for follow-up exploration drilling in 2022. Specifically, the program will focus on 6 high-grade targets which were identified based on historical production, old shafts and stockpiles, and other old workings.

"We are extremely excited to initiate exploration at the Kymar Silver project specifically given the significant historical exploration and mining which have already delineated a number of high-grade silver opportunities within the expansive property package. There will be a follow-up drill program to extend the areas of known mineralization," stated Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO.

Regional Exploration Plan

The Company's wholly-owned 1,440-hectare land position that comprises the Kymar Silver Property has seen little to no modern-day exploration. The exploration program will focus on following up on a number of high-grade artisanal workings. Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the gold project at the other property that borders Osisko Development.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

