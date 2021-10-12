Mundoro Appoints New Director to the Board and Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, October 12, 2021 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Altmann to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, and Mr. Peter Wong as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2021.

Mr. Altmann holds a Master of Business Administration from McMaster University and an Honors Bachelor of Science (Geophysics) degree from the University of Western Ontario. He is currently a Managing Director of Morrison Park Advisors, an investment banking advisory firm in Toronto, Canada, where he provides strategic advice and financial analysis to mining companies globally in their evaluation and implementation of strategic transactions. As an investment banker, Mr. Altmann has worked at Canadian and US investment banks where he financed and provided financial and strategic advice, including guidance on mergers, acquisitions, asset sales and purchases, fairness opinions and valuations, and other advisory services to a large selection of domestic and international public companies, primarily in the mining sector.

Mr. Wong has over 25 years of extensive financial, development and operational experience, primarily in the mineral resource and renewable power generation sectors. Mr. Wong's diverse experience in the mining sector includes operating, development and exploration stage companies and projects, including CFO of the Huckleberry copper mine in BC. His career began as an auditor at Deloitte and is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) as well as a designated Chartered Accountant (CA). Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems from the University of British Columbia.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Altmann join the Board and for Mr. Wong to take on his new responsibility as CFO at Mundoro. We are excited to expand our board as well as the financial and reporting management expertise which aligns well with our corporate goals going forward to grow our generative business model," said Ms. Teo Dechev, CEO and President. "We thank Mr. Christopher Wong for his past services as CFO and we wish him success in his future endeavors."

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a Canadian listed royalty generator company with a portfolio of projects focused on base and precious metals that generate royalties and near-term mineral revenue. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro has generated a portfolio of mineral projects primarily focused on copper and gold in Serbia and Bulgaria. Value generated from our mineral properties is through near term revenues from various forms of payments from partners and long term through the generated royalties.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof and include the following: completion of earn-in expenditures, options and completion of a definitive agreement by the parties. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur, and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Board undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit Mundoro Capital website www.mundoro.com

Teo Dechev,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

+1-604-669-8055

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99357