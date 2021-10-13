Jayden Amends Warrant to Unit Offering

Vancouver, October 12, 2021 - Jayden Resources Inc. , ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) announces that further to its news release dated October 4, 2021 wherein it announced a unit offering ("Offering") of up to 8,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Jayden ("Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The Unit will now be comprised of one (1) Common Share and one-half (1/2) of a of one (1) transferable Common Share purchase Warrant at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, commencing on the date that is four months and one day following the closing date. Jayden may, in its sole discretion, provide notice to warrant holders to shorten the Warrant expiry date to 30 days from the notice date if the daily volume weighted average closing price of Jayden's shares is greater than $1.00 for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding the notice date.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The shares and units will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period from the date of issuance. Approximately $3M of the proceeds will be used to advance the Company's recently acquired Storm Lake Gold Property. The balance of the proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"



President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.