Trench Metals at Final Stage of Adding Additional Uranium Project

Vancouver, October 12th, 2021 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC) (FWB:33H2) (OTC:NVTQF) announces that its chief negotiator has advised the Company that progress on identifying and acquiring an additional uranium project has moved to the final stages of negotiations. The Company is very optimistic it will conclude the acquisition of this additional prospective uranium project in Athabasca Saskatchewan in the very near future. The Company is showing once again that it remains strongly committed to establishing and developing strategic uranium resource in order to participate in helping the global transition to a green energy economy.

Readers are cautioned that the Company has not yet finalized the terms for the acquisition of the uranium project, and there can be no guarantee that negotiations will successfully lead to a transaction. Completion of any transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions, which may include regulatory approval. The Company will provide further information regarding the prospective acquisition once an agreement has been reached.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project. Gorilla Lake is located in the Cluff Lake area of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world. It accounts for 18% of global uranium production. The Gorilla Lake Project comprises nearly 7000ha in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit.

