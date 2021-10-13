Nova Minerals Limited: Recent Interview with CEO, Christopher Gerteisen

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to advise that the recent interview on Bonanza Grades at RPM North Including 132m @ 10.1 G/T Au (ASX 11 October 2021) (RPM-005 returned an overall average grade of 3.5 g/t Au over 400m from surface within the RPM North mineralized zone) and discussion on the wider Estelle Gold district with CEO, Christopher Gerteisen is now available for on the Company's web site.In the presentation, Christopher Gerteisen, Executive Director and CEO outlines why this is an exciting time in the company's history with a 4.7m oz gold resource (ASX 7 April 2021) with significant exploration and development upside to come in Alaska on the Estelle Gold District, a resource update will come out later this year for Korbel main and the maiden highly anticipated drill program for RPM to commence this shortly with maiden resource expected in the 4th quarter.To view the Interview, please visit Nova's Website:https://novaminerals.com.au/videos/





About Nova Minerals Limited:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au