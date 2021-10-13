SSR Mining Issues Correction to Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") announces a correction to the date for its third quarter 2021 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Third quarter financials will be released before market open on November 3rd, 2021, a day earlier than previously announced.
Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 5:00 pm EDT. Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340 Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events
The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling: Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 7713 All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 7713
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
