Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Special Conference Call to Discuss Results of Its Definitive Feasibility Study and Building Acquisitions

Thursday October 14, 2021, Noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT)

Westwater Resources (NYSE: American: WWR), a battery grade natural graphite development Company, will hold a special conference call on Thursday October 14, 2021, at noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT) to discuss the recently announced results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a battery graphite production facility and its recent acquisition of 90,000 square feet of commercial property adjacent to the Kellyton site.

Westwater plans to develop its Coosa Graphite Processing Facility to purify natural graphite concentrates and to provide battery ready graphite products. The project will use state of the art technology and processing techniques - the Company has applied for a patent for the purification and processing of graphite concentrates with 95-97 percent carbon content into graphite products used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Dial In Numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Discussion of Definitive Feasibility Study

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Chad M. Potter, Chief Operating Officer and Steven M. Cates, Chief Accounting Officer.

The conference call presentation will also be available via a live web cast through the Company's website, www.westwaterresources.net.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for a limited time and by phone:

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)

Replay access code: 7927

About Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's primary project is the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the construction and operation of the Company's Coosa Graphite Project production facility and the costs and schedules associated with them. The Company cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information:

(a) the Company's ability to successfully construct and operate a commercial-scale plant capable of producing battery grade materials in quantities and on schedules consistent with the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Company's ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Dorfner Anzaplan and Samuel Engineering, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (f) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for energy storage batteries; (g) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including but not limited to Alabama and Colorado; (h) the ability of the Company to enter into and successfully close acquisitions or other material transactions; (i) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (j) new litigation or arbitration; Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

