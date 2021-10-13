Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") has received additional assay results for eight (8) drill holes (the "Holes") from its 5,031 metre summer drill program on the Wilson Gold Project ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d'Or.

Highlights of the Eight Drill Holes Disclosed in this News Release

Eight drill holes are covered by this news release including receiving assays up to 30.9 grams per tonne gold at the Toussaint Showing ("Toussaint");

High grade samples are associated with local visible gold in core;

Assay results are pending for another fourteen Holes drilled between the Toussaint and east of the Midrim Showing ("Midrim") this past summer.

The highest gold values were 30.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") in Hole HMW 21-08 and 22.70 g/t in Hole HMW 21-13. Refer to table 1 below, which highlights certain gold assays received to date. The results represent down-hole lengths and not necessarily true widths. The Company also awaits the metallic sieve fraction for one sample in each of Holes HMW 21-08 and HMW 21-13. This may or may not adjust the two highest grade gold intercepts, as coarse gold can be present in the general area.

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Assays Received for Wilson

Drill Hole (DDH) From (metres) To (metres) Length (metres) Gold Grade (grams/tonne) HMW 21-08 104.0 107.0 3.0 11.25 Including 105.0 107.0 2.0 16.54 Including 106.0 107.0 1.0 30.9 HMW 21-13 36.0 39.0 3.0 10.67 Including 37.0 39.0 2.0 15.09 Including 38.0 39.0 1.0 22.7 HMW 21-08 89.0 94.0 5.0 3.44 Including 89.0 90.0 1.0 7.29 Including 93.0 94.0 1.0 7.90 HMW 21-03 37.0 39.0 2.0 5.89 HMW 21-10 30.0 32.0 2.0 3.96 Including 30.0 31.0 1.0 7.19 HMW 21-12 34.0 36.0 2.0 3.79 Including 35.0 36.0 1.0 6.60 HMW 21-12 39.0 40.0 1.0 5.75 Drill Hole (DDH) From (metres) To (metres) Length (metres) Gold Grade (grams/tonne) HMW 21-04 64.0 66.0 2.0 2.13 HMW 21-07 113.0 115.0 2.0 1.29 HMW 21-07 244.0 245.0 1.0 2.07 HMW 21-14 107.0 108.0 1.0 0.82

Mineralization Style

All the Holes intercepted Toussaint mineralization (the "Mineralization"). This Mineralization is generally a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been foliated, sheared and strongly altered. Alteration is dominated by silica, sericite and calcite. Ankerite and chlorite alteration are present to a lesser degree. The Mineralization often displays a striped appearance due to abundant parallel laminations. Mineralization is present as pyrite, chalcopyrite and locally as visible gold. Quartz veins as well as veinlets of sulphide minerals are parallel or sub parallel to the foliation.

Summary of the Holes Disclosed in this News Release

The Holes were completed around the Toussaint. Holes HMW 21-03 and HMW 21-04 were drilled on the western side of the Toussaint. Holes HMW 21-07 and HMW 21-08 were drilled in the forest to the north of the Toussaint. Holes HMW 21-10 to 21-13 were drilled on the eastern portions of the Toussaint. Hole HMW 21-14 targeted an induced polarity ("IP") anomaly to the east of the Toussaint. A map showing the location of the drill holes are outlined in figure 1. Results from the drill holes in red are disclosed in this news release.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "We are all enthused to keep receiving positive gold results from our summer drill program on the Wilson project. We now have received assays for half the drill holes we completed on Wilson. Hawkmoon looks forward to receiving the results from the other fifteen holes in the upcoming weeks."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are in one of the world's largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's drill program at the Wilson property; receiving assay results for the fourteen additional holes and receiving the metallic sieve fraction for one sample in each of Holes HMW 21-08 and HMW 21-13. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

