Elcora Advanced Materials Expands scope to include Battery Cell Metals

HALIFAX, Oct. 13, 2021 - Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB - ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce it has begun a search for advanced metal mining projects to enhance both its mining and energy storage solutions adding additional markets beyond its graphite-based Li-ion technologies.



Elcora has about nine years experience in the graphite industry including mining and processing and graphene production. In addition, Elcora has almost eight years of experience in the battery space, including thermal purification and spheronization of graphite, anodes, and the production and testing of coin cells in a full battery testing laboratory. The company plans on expanding its graphite access by sourcing one, or more graphite deposits using the near-term criteria of approximately two years to production.

The company is pleased to announce that it will be, also, using this battery and mining expertise to bring cathode metals into production, along the same timelines, to become a vertically integrated supplier of energy storage materials.

Elcora's combination of mining experience and battery testing capabilities means that it is not limited to graphite, graphene and Li-ion battery applications. In fact, many applications remain where Li-ion is not the ideal energy storage solution. Specifically, problems like thermal runaway and sensitivity to operating temperature have been mitigated but not eliminated in Li-ion cell architectures. Further, the cost and relative rarity of elements like cobalt (used in Li-ion cathodes) may represent constraints on long-term and widespread adoption. Li-ion battery chemistries therefore represent a compromise between power capabilities, energy density, safety, material cost and availability.

In view of this, Elcora is pleased to expand in scope to explore materials and applications where graphite-based Li-ion batteries remain insufficient or unappealing.

Commented Troy Grant, CEO, "We have spent the last couple of years researching and developing through the help of Federal grants and strategic relationships, the processing methods and specifics for graphite anode powder and graphene conductivity ideally suited for energy markets. Our team is in discussion with various end users seeking supply agreements. As part of our expanding goal to become a serious player in the energy space, we do not want to ignore the importance of other metals in energy storage. We want to ensure that Elcora is well-positioned to contribute in the development of increasingly relevant energy storage solutions and materials, beyond and in addition to graphite-based Li-ion technologies."

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce both graphite & graphene as well as other material and ore. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to make high-quality graphite, graphite products and graphene that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.