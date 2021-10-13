Glen Eagle Reports Excellent Gold Recovery Results

Montreal, October 13, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional information resulting from the ramp-up operation at Cobra Oro and the latest data received from the metallurgical balance produced by Armando Gabriel Aguilar, professor of metallurgy at the University of Guadalajara Polytechnic School. Mr. Gabriel Aguilar, an external consultant to several mining companies was recently hired by Glen Eagle to supervise Cobra Oro metallurgical process.

Results from the metallurgical balance indicates an average recovery of 87% throughout the system combined with an efficiency rate of 98% at the filter press. The Company is very pleased with these results and cannot expect to be much better due to the high silver content within the ore currently being processed. Silver recovery will be reported later this month.

To further improve Cobra's operations, the Company is in progress to hire a Chief Mechanic and Head of Laboratory. They both will join a full time Canadian consultant who has been supervising Cobra's operations in Honduras for the last two months. Karl Trudeau comments : « The Team that we have put in place to improve Cobra Oro ramp-up operations, including local employees is already making the difference and increased throughput will be facilitated greatly by the end of the rainy season later this month. latest smelting

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street

Suite 201

St-Lambert, Québec

J4S- 1H1

514-808-9807

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." Values in the news release are quoted in canadian dollars.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.