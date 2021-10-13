Toronto Stock Exchange, Aura Minerals Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 - Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO, Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura" or the "Company") (TSX:ORA) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Aura Minerals Inc., (TSX: ORA)
Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of its stakeholders: its company, its shareholders, its employees, and the countries and communities it serves. Aura calls this 360° Mining.
Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road gold mine in the United States. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.
For further information, please visit Aura's website at www.auraminerals.com.
