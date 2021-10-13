Rackla provides update on proposed acquisition of Misisi Gold Project; files amended NI 43-101 technical report

Vancouver, October 13, 2021 - Rackla Metals Inc. ("Rackla" or the "Company") (TSXV:RAK) (OTC:RMETF) reports that, further to its news release of September 9, 2021, it continues to work on satisfying the conditions precedent to its proposed acquisition of a 73.5% interest in the Misisi Gold Project ("Project") located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Company has filed on SEDAR an amended independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project previously reported in the Company's news release dated May 5, 2021. The amended report replaces the previous technical report for the Project filed on June 18, 2021.

The parties to the acquisition agreements have agreed to extend the deadline for completing the acquisition to January 31, 2022. Closing is subject to Rackla completing a financing raising a minimum of CAD$5,000,000, and other customary conditions. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the acquisition transaction. Closing is subject to TSXV final approval, and the Company is in the process of satisfying the requirements to obtain such approval. Trading in the Company's common shares continues to be halted and is expected to remain halted until completion of the transaction.

It is intended, subject to TSXV approval, that on closing, the name of the Company will be changed to GoldenHawk Resources Ltd., and Mr. Darryll Castle will be appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

