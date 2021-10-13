Menü Artikel
Capstone to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021

13.10.2021  |  Business Wire

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2021 third quarter ("Q3 2021") results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after market close. Management will discuss the results during an investor conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time / 10:00 am Pacific Time.

Q3 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Link to join the live webcast and audio:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1505322&tp_key=98d4b26da7

Dial-in numbers for the audio-only portion of the conference call:

Toronto:

(+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver:

(+1) 778-383-7413

North America toll free:

888-664-6383

Confirmation number:

06479965

Due to an increase in call volume, participants are asked to dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference line on time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 3, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Toronto:

(+1) 416-764-8677, or

North American toll free:

888-390-0541

Replay code:

479965#

Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at:

https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone owns 100% of Santo Domingo, a large scale, fully permitted, copper-iron-gold project in Region III, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.



Contact

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonemining.com

Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations & Communications
604-262-9794
kcordero@capstonemining.com


