Bathurst Increases Financing, Confirms Extension of Warrant Expiry Date

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") today announced that due to strong demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 3,000,000 units to 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "Placement"). The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be up to $400,000.00 instead of the originally planned $300,000.00. Finders fees are payable on a portion of the Placement.

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on October 5, 2020.

Completion of the Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces TSX Venture Exchange approval of the one year extension of the expiry date of 8,210,000 share purchase warrants issued by the Company, from October 20, 2021 to October 20, 2022.

