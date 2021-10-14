Sable Initiates Summer Activities in San Juan Projects in Argentina and Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, Oct. 14, 2021 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report that it has initiated exploration activities at all of its projects in San Juan, Argentina.

At the El Fierro Project, the Company plans to undertake a second phase of drilling and will continue district exploration work in the El Fierro large and prospective land package. The camp is now fully functional and the geology team has initiated mapping and prospecting activities. Quantec Argentina has already acquired around 30% of a 900 line kilometre Ground Magnetics survey to expand the 264 line kilometres acquired last season. The construction of roads and drill pads is quickly advancing and drilling is expected to start in few days. Sable has engaged two rigs from Foraco Argentina for this drill campaign.

At the Don Julio Project, the Company is finalizing drill preparations to initiate drilling on bulk-tonnage porphyry - skarn targets. Installation of the Don Julio camp has been completed and road maintenance is scheduled to begin immediately. Sable's geologists will initiate mapping next week and by the end of October Quantec Argentina will begin a 180 line kilometre Ground Magnetics survey that will complement the 400 line kilometre UAV Magnetics survey completed last season. Sable has signed a contract with EcoMinera drilling for the drilling of Don Julio Project scheduled to begin in January 2022. Exploration work at Don Julio is fully funded by Sable's joint venture partner South32.

At the Los Pumas Project, ongoing field work following up on the large number of high-grade sub outcrops discovered during the last field season will define drill targets. A small camp has been built at Los Pumas Project and mapping and trenching has already begun. Trenching will be conducted in all the Au-Ag-Cu anomalous zones discovered in the project over an area of 6 kilometres by 4 kilometres. Exploration work at Los Pumas is fully funded by South 32, Sable's joint venture partner.

At the La Poncha Project, the Company's activities this field season are focused on finalizing drill preparation and initiation of drilling the two known Gold-Copper porphyry bulk-tonnage targets. Road maintenance is underway between the village of Colanguil and La Poncha Project to allow for the construction of the camp which is scheduled for completion by the end of October. Drilling at La Poncha is expected to start by the end of November. ConoSur Drilling has been engaged for the drilling of La Poncha Project this season.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, Chief Executive Officer of Sable commented, "We're extremely excited to initiate work at our four projects in San Juan. This will be a very active summer season for Sable with an aggressive campaign of 25,000 metres of drilling distributed in three projects."

The Company also reports that it has granted an aggregate of 4,250,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at $0.25 for a period of five years.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (151,850 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

