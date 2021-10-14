Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Commences Phase I Drilling at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho

VANCOUVER, Oct. 14, 2021 - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR / OTC: HAMRF) ("Silver Hammer" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase I drilling has commenced at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho.



Phase I drilling will include both underground drilling and select shallow surface drilling. Past production ceased at just 90 metres depth and this first phase of underground drilling will test immediately below what was historically mined at Silver Strand (see Figure 1.) while surface drilling will test for lateral vein extensions along strike and will step out to test surrounding targets.

Results from Phase I drilling are expected to provide valuable information regarding the plunge, depth, lateral expansion, and dip of the veins, to support the Company's modelling and future phases of drilling. This information will also help the Company to set expectations for timing of an initial resource.

"By working closely with a local drilling company and the local forest service with a plan to use an innovative and environmentally friendly drilling method for limited surface drilling in addition to utilizing the existing infrastructure for underground drilling, we were able to obtain drilling permissions in an expedited time frame," stated President Morgan Lekstrom. "The recently completed underground rehabilitation will enable us to achieve a better return on investment per metre drilled by targeting depth extensions from a drilling bay at 90 metres depth by allowing the drill bit to bypass significant overburden. We are also very excited to report that drilling at Silver Strand has already hit the vein and mafic dyke (magnetic portions of the rock) where we expected, but has also hit another vein on the opposite side of the mafic dyke."

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Philip Mulholland, P.Geo. Mr. Mulholland is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine's lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Silver Hammer strives to become a multi-mine silver producer and will focus on near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company's Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

*Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

