Bell Copper Reports New U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace Under Symbol BCUFF

13:44 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company has been approved to trade its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture") under the symbol "BCUFF." Bell Copper will commence trading on the OTCQB on October 14 2021. Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB Venture is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "BCU."

"We're excited to be up-listed to the OTCQB, which is an important milestone for Bell Copper. With the ongoing exploration developments at our Big Sandy and Perseverance porphyry copper projects in Arizona, the OTCQB listing affords us greater visibility within the U.S. investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors in the U.S." - Bell Copper President and CEO, Dr. Tim Marsh

About Bell Copper
Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Bell Copper Corp.

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company
Tel: 1 800 418 8250
Email: info@bellcopper.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99534


Bell Copper Corp.

Bell Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1W2KQ
CA0778862080
www.bellcopper.net
