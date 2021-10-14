GoldHaven Field Team Discovers Copper Mineralization at Smoke Mountain, BC

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that a 7-day reconnaissance mapping, prospecting and sampling program has been completed at the Company's Smoke Mountain Property located in the Central British Columbia porphyry/ polymetallic Belt. The Smoke Mountain project is strategically located adjacent to Surge Copper's claims located 15 km northeast of Berg and 23 km north of the Imperial Metals Huckleberry project. Surge Copper recently intersected 495 metres grading 0.54% copper equivalent including 355 metres grading 0.62% copper equivalent and 126 metres grading 0.85% copper equivalent on their Ootsa project (SURG.V News Release October 12th, 2021; Figure 1).

Daniel Schieber, GoldHaven's CEO, stated, "GoldHaven is well hedged with its gold projects but also its copper exposure through Smoke Mountain, which is showing very positive signs of copper endowment from our 2021 Phase I exploration program. Smoke Mountain is situated in an 85 km belt of rocks that are prospective for gold and silver epithermal deposits as well as porphyry copper-gold deposits. The company is excited that initial mapping, sampling and prospecting has identified significant copper oxide and sulphide mineralization. "





Figure 1. Selected samples from initial mapping, prospecting, and sampling at Goldhaven's Smoke Mountain Project, located the Central British Columbia porphyry/polymetallic Belt including A) granodiorite with fracture infill of chalcopyrite, malachite, quartz and carbonate, and B) quartz epidote vein with disseminated and 1-3mm blebs of chalcopyrite with malachite.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/99574_85373f93042eeaca_002full.jpg





Figure 2. The location of the Smoke Mountain property in the Central BC porphyry-epithermal belt. Note, the mines, deposits and prospects in this part of BC provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain property, but these are not necessarily an indication that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/99574_85373f93042eeaca_003full.jpg

Field Program at Smoke Mountain

GoldHaven has completed a 7-day Phase 1 reconnaissance mapping, sampling, and prospecting exploration program. Mineralization and alteration have been identified in the field in the early stages of the program:

Mineralization is present and has been sampled in several locations on the property.

Sampling includes rocks from outcrops with chalcopyrite, malachite and pyrite occurring as infill within fracture zones.

Blebs and disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite have also been noted, associated with epidote alteration and quartz veining.

Significant porphyry-style alteration footprints have been observed in outcrop including secondary biotite alteration in addition to quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration.

The Smoke Mountain Project constitutes a strategic land position within an 85 kilometer long belt of copper, gold and silver endowed magmatic-hydrothermal mines, deposits, and occurrences in west central British Columbia (Figure 1). Historic work at Smoke Mountain includes mapping and sampling which highlights the presence of high-grade gold mineralization, in addition to a significant surface area with mineralized veins and alteration footprints. The Smoke Mountain land position is road accessible and highly prospective for gold and copper.

Path Forward

In addition to Smoke Mountain, GoldHaven controls 251 km2 across 7 assets in the highly prospective Maricunga Gold Belt. The company completed Phase 1 and is preparing its Phase 2 drill campaigns. These targets have been designated as high-priority based on extensive and pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, and their relative proximity to existing major deposits. GoldHaven now controls 228 km2 in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and is preparing the two projects for exploration.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

