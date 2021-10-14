Golden Share Completes Band-Ore NI 43-101 Technical Report

Toronto, October 14, 2021 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a NI 43-101 technical report on its 100% owned Band-Ore gold project which will be filed October 14, 2021 on SEDAR.

The Band-Ore gold project is well located with adjacent power and transportation infrastructure, approximately 70 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project is hosted in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt ("SGB"), part of the Wawa Subprovince. The SGB displays a classic Archean greenstone belt sequence and subsequent deformation, comparable to other notable greenstone belts hosting the Hemlo, Timmins and Kirkland Lake gold camps.

The Band-Ore technical report summarizes historical and Golden Share exploration conducted on the property and makes recommendations for a preliminary exploration program including orientation IP surveys, an orientation LIDAR survey, a property-wide high-resolution airborne magnetic survey, structural field mapping and interpretation, and both verification and exploratory diamond drilling.

Golden Share currently holds permits for line cutting, orientation IP surveys and preliminary diamond drilling.

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Wes Roberts, P. Eng., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

