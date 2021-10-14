ArcWest Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") announces that it has granted a total of 975,000 stock options to three recently elected directors of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share for each option held. 225,000 of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.105 per option and 750,000 of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per option. The options are valid for a period of five years from issuance and will vest in six equal tranches over fifteen months.

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, President and CEO at +1 (604) 809-6095. Email: truks@arcwestexploration.com.

