Bam Bam Announces Copper, Silver, and Gold from Soil Geochemistry Expands Targets at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that recent results from the 2021 soil sampling program are extremely encouraging. 997 soil geochemical samples were collected in 2021 to extend existing copper, silver, and gold anomalies. Two very significant zones of copper/silver/gold were identified at the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the newly identified Copper-Gold Target.





A very large, multi-point copper/silver anomaly at the DeSoto Oxide Target was extended an additional 274 meters (900 ft) northward. The DeSoto anomalous copper soil zone is outlined using a 100 ppm copper value threshold (see map).

The new Copper-Gold Target Zone is over 1,600 meters (5,249 ft) across. Very limited historic underground workings at the Last Chance Mine on the southwest edge of the Target area produced silver, lead, and zinc. Surface rock chip samples from the Copper-Gold Target include:





Core drilling is planned for the copper-gold target in late October.

The Covered/Exotic(?) Copper Target is a completely new target zone emerging from the data. Geologic mapping during 2021 has identified ferricrete zones with iron-oxide cemented colluvial gravels. These zones occur adjacent to topographic ridges and drainages that appear to confine weakly anomalous Cu, Zn, and Fe. Additional surface sampling is planned prior to drill testing. Most of this target is located on private land wholly controlled by Bam Bam with a small portion located on Bam Bam's unpatented lode mining claims.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "While the step-out and in-fill drilling continues on our Majuba Known Copper Oxide Zone, it is encouraging for the surrounding targets to continue to get larger. During these economic times when new, large copper deposits are rare, I am very pleased to have a project like Majuba expanding so quickly."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Engagement of Marketing Service Provider

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

