Engineer Gold Mines Initiates Water Monitoring Well Drill Program in Support of a Bulk Sample Permit

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Engineer") (TSXV:EAU) (OTC:EGMLF) is pleased to announce it has begun a program to drill water monitoring wells in the vicinity of the proposed tailings storage facility ("TFS") in support of its application to complete a 10,000 tonne bulk sample at its Engineer Gold Mine project near Atlin, BC.

Working with Tetra Tech Canada Inc., 4 water monitoring wells will be drilled around the proposed

TSF within the general footprint of the existing 30 tonne per day mill facility area at the Engineer Gold Mine. The water monitoring wells are expected to be drilled to a depth of between 30 to 100 meters. This and additional environmental baseline data collected in 2021 is expected to support the advancement of permit applications towards obtaining authorization to complete a 10,000-tonne bulk sample.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Mr. Andrew H. Rees

President

Contact Information:

Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739

Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com

