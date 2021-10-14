Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Third Pour From Production and Fourth Batch Delivered for Refining at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company the third pour from production and delivery of the next batch for refining.



Production of 210 oz of Dore was stripped from the Bonanza's activated carbon by Metals Research and sent to Metalor USA Refining Corp. for final disposition. The fourth pour results will be coming soon.

The current heap leach is too small and solution flowing through it too fast minimizing solution interaction and increases solution dilution. This process will be rectified as we start to increase stacking and loading the pad with the additional and higher-grade material.

Alan Brown, TMBXF President & CEO, commented, "As we have now had three successful results from production and our fourth being processed, we are going to ramp up loading the leach pad. We are hiring additional workers to start managing the pad 24 hours a day 7 days a week including bringing in an additional Metallurgist Engineer as we increase production. Over the last few months we have been perfecting the leach system and will now also be crushing and stacking additional rock on the pad. We are expecting bigger and better numbers in the 4th quarter of 2021."

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward. The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane & the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap, with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization, generating Arizona's biggest, richest gold deposits.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

