Quebec Nickel Corp. - Exploration Update

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update of its ongoing exploration program over it's 100%-owned Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Property Group. The property is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northwestern Quebec and is accessible by paved highways from the city of Val-d'Or, which is approximately 85 kilometres to the southeast.

This first phase exploration program is budgeted at $375,000. The program is to include property scale till sampling, stripping, mapping and sampling (Fortin Ni-Cu-PGE and Au Showings), Geotech 1,717-line kilometre VTEMTM Airborne Geophysical System survey, and a Property Compilation / 3D Geological Modeling.

New Claim Staking:

A total of forty-one (41) claims, totaling 2,328.45 hectares were staked based on the results from the spring 2021 till sampling program (for details, the reader is referred to the company's September 23, 2021, press release) and the on-going property data compilation. The property is now comprised of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,179.72 hectares. (Figure 1 and 2)

Stripping Program: Fortin Ni-Cu-PGE and Au Showings:

The stripping and washing program have been completed over the Ni-Cu-PGE and Au Showings. Mapping and selective sampling will commence when the local hunting season comes to a close on October 17th.

The objective of the work is to improve our understanding and characterization of the geological, mineralogical, and structural controls on the mineralization. For details, the reader is referred to the company's September 23, 2021, press release.

Till Sampling Program

A follow-up, helicopter-supported Phase II till sampling program is planned to commence in November, weather depending, to focus on other prospective target areas on the property. In conjunction with this work, a prospecting and sampling program will be completed over the Ni, Cu, Co anomaly areas defined from the Phase I program.





Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8152/99639_71da6f6054dabab2_002full.jpg







Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8152/99639_71da6f6054dabab2_003full.jpg

Geotech 1,717-line kilometre VTEMTM Airborne Geophysical System Survey

The survey has now been expanded to 1,717-line kilometres (from 1,479 line-kilometres) to include the recently staked forty-one (41) claim area. The survey is on track to commence in November, according to Geotech's current operational activities. The survey is expected to take 2-3 weeks to complete. The principal objective of the survey is to identify new prospective Ni-Cu-PGE targets (electromagnetic conductors coincidental with positive magnetic anomalies and/or anomalous Ni, Cu, Co till sample results), within previous unexplored sectors of the property.

A follow-up "ground-truthing" prospecting and sampling program is planned following the receipt and interpretation of the results from the airborne AEM survey.

Drill Program:

The Company expects to commence its maiden drill program on the property in the Winter of 2022, with the initial focus on the Fortin Ni-Cu-PGE and Au Showings. The size and scope of the drill program will be based on the combined results from the 2020 ground electromagnetic survey (ARMIT-TDEM), 2021 stripping, mapping and sampling program over the Fortin Ni-Cu-PGE and Au Showings, and concurrent property-scale compilation and 3D geological model over the areas of interest.

Based on anticipated long lead times in the permitting application process, including community consultation, the permitting and drill tendering processes is underway for a projected minimum 10,000 metre drill program over the property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Michel Lacey, P. Geo. (OGQ #867), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Michel Lacey is independent of the Company and is not an employee of the Company or hold securities of the Company.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Ducros Group Property, consisting of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,179.72 hectares within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com

