Adamera Announces the Passing of Douglas Varley, Advisor to the Adamera Board

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Adamera Minerals Corp. ("Adamera" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) deeply regrets to announce the passing of Mr. Douglas Varley. Over the years Doug was invaluable in providing advice to the Board on capital markets and marketing. He was a supportive shareholder in the Company, a friend and a colleague and will be missed.

Mr. Varley enjoyed a long and successful career as a former senior vice president and director of Canaccord Capital Corp. Following retirement, Doug became a long term shareholder of a number of successful junior mining companies. He loved Adamera and looked forward to drilling on the Buckhorn 2.0 gold property. The mining fraternity will miss him, his business acumen and his contribtions to philanthropy.

Yale Simspon, Adamera Chairman stated, "Doug's passing is an immense loss to me personally. He mentored me and dedicated his energy and enthusiasm to the people and companies he loved. The Company wishes to express its condolences to Wendi Varley, his family and friends".

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

