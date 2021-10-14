Arizona Silver Reports Good Gold Grades on Undrilled Segment of the Philadelphia Vein, Arizona

Vancouver, October 14, 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of surface channel sampling completed on an undrilled 300 meter segment of the Philadelphia-Perry vein at the Philadelphia project. Drilling of this segment known as the "Gap" is scheduled for November-December when drill road access is completed.

Channel Samples up to 6.57 gpt gold across 2.44 meters and 5.9 gpt gold across 1.2 metres

Assays results are in on 95 channel samples taken in August along an undrilled portion of the Philadelphia-Perry vein. Channel samples across and along the vein have returned good gold values at several locations, including 3.1 gpt Au across 3.3 metres of vein and 5.9 gpt Au across 1.2 meters of vein. In addition, sampling returned 6.57 gpt Au across 2.44 metres of hanging wall volcanics between our recently completed drill sections. A summary table is provided below. A sample location map is posted to the web site https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states "These results are particularly significant as this area represents a 300-metre-long drilling Gap between two recent drill sections that returned excellent results for us. Based on vein textures we expect the "boiling zone" to begin some 100 metres below surface. Within that zone our emerging experience will be for us to intersect good grades both in the vein and the stockwork vein system adjacent to it. Clearly, these results provide strong encouragement for our upcoming road construction and core drilling program both within the Gap and along strike to the north. The opportunity to drill an untested 1500-metre-long extension of the vein system to the south remains open to us."

Table of Highlights of Channel Samples





------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Sample |Au |Length|Lithology|Comments

|

|Number |gpt | | |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

| | |(m) | |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-66 |4.07|1.52 |granite |10% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-67 |0.81|2.44 |granite |20% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-68 |0.77|1.83 |rhyolite |VG 75% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-70 |2.21|1.22 |Breccia |Sample of Hydrothermal

|

| | | | |Breccia. 90% Vn Qtz. VG

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-71 |3.27|0.91 |rhyolite |50% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-72 |0.30|1.52 |rhyolite |30% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-76 |6.38|1.83 |granite |5% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-77 |0.39|2.44 |granite |20% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-79 |0.44|2.44 |granite |20% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-80 |0.61|1.83 |granite |VG 20%vn qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-81 |0.32|1.22 |granite | 20%vn qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-84 |0.51|1.22 |Breccia |40% Vn Qtz, 30% dark Cc

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-85 |0.32|0.91 |granite |5% Vn Qtz, 1% Dark Cc

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-86 |0.32|1.52 |granite |5% Vn Qtz, 1% Dark Cc

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-87 |0.59|1.83 |rhyolite |50% Vn qtz, 10% Dark Cc

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-98 |0.96|1.22 |mixed |40% vn qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-101|0.44|0.91 |rhyolite |1% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-102|5.90|1.22 |rhyolite |10% vn qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-104|0.31|3.05 |grn. |line sample

|

| | | |rhyolite |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-106|0.46|3.05 |grn. |line sample

|

| | | |rhyolite |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-107|3.30|3.05 |grn. |line sample

|

| | | |rhyolite |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-108|1.56|3.66 |grn. |line sample

|

| | | |rhyolite |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-110|0.60|0.61 |grn. |70% Vn Qtz

|

| | | |rhyolite |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-111|1.56|0.61 |volcanics|10% vn qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-113|6.57|2.44 |volcanics|Ladder Pit. 1% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-114|0.38|1.22 |volcanics|2% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-115|1.55|3.05 |volcanics|2% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-116|1.24|3.05 |rhyolite |2% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-117|1.20|3.05 |rhyolite |5% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-118|1.03|1.83 |grn. |1% Vn Qtz

|

| | | |rhyolite |

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-119|0.61|1.83 |granite |20% vn qtz. Prospect

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-120|0.14|3.05 |granite |3% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-121|0.25|3.05 |granite |15% vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-122|0.10|3.05 |granite |10% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-126|0.69|0.61 |granite |20% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-127|0.57|0.76 |andesite |10% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-128|0.94|3.05 |granite |10% Vn Qtz Prospect

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-131|1.45|0.46 |granite |80% Vn qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-139|1.13|3.05 |granite |3% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-140|0.44|2.44 |granite |3% Vn Qtz

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-153|2.81|0.61 |andesite |3% Qtz vng. Tad dike at hidden

shaft|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------|

|PH21-MS-154|1.95|0.76 |rhyolite |10% vn Qtz

|

------------------------------------------------------------------------



QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. RC cuttings were delivered to the ALS delivery truck on site and trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property but the Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please refer to our web site for all news and updated property information.

www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020-2021 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2021 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2021 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

