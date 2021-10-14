Newlox Gold - Dr Marcello Veiga Presents the Newlox Coexistence Model for Artisanal Mining at the UN Planet Gold Conference

Vancouver - 14 October 2021 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE:LUX) | (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) | (PINK:NWLXF), is pleased to announce that Dr. Marcello Veiga, head of Newlox Research and Development Corp. recently made a keynote presentation at the United Nations' Planet Gold Conference. A video recording of Dr. Veiga's presentation is available at this link: Click Here

Dr. Veiga described the Company's Coexistence Model for Artisanal Mining, which seeks to improve outcomes for miners and the environment by providing miners with an environmentally and socially positive alternative to artisanal mineral processing through fair partnerships with the formal resource industry. This method, which is designed to result in greater economic productivity for local miners while simultaneously reducing environmental and social impacts, is currently being implemented by Newlox Gold at its operations.

Planet Gold is led by the United Nations Environment Programme and implemented in partnership with the UN Industrial Development Organization, UN Development Programme, and Conservation International. The initiative, in which Newlox Research and Development has been a forerunner participant, has the stated goal of making small-scale gold mining safer, cleaner, and more profitable to develop a clean global supply of gold from small-scale miners.

The Planet Gold programme works in partnership with governments, the private sector, and artisanal mining communities in nine countries to significantly improve artisanal and small-scale miners' production practices and work environments. By working to close the financing gap, support formalization, raise awareness and connect mining communities with mercury-free technology and formal markets, the programme aims to demonstrate a pathway to cleaner and more efficient small-scale gold mining practices that benefit everyone, from mine to mine market.

The most recent Planet Gold event provided a venue for a dynamic conversation with key players in the artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector who shared their knowledge and experience regarding gold production technologies that do not use mercury. Panellists presented and discussed both tried and true methods and new and emerging technologies that can contribute to our common goal of assisting artisanal and small-scale miners throughout the world in the transition to mercury-free mining.

About Newlox Research and Development Corp.

Newlox R&D is an active leader in developing environmentally positive technologies to bring the resource industry into the 21st century.

The Company intends to develop novel clean technologies and business models to service its objectives and the resource industry as a whole. These technologies are designed to provide economic, environmental, and social benefits to resource companies, stakeholders, and the world-at-large.

In particular, the Company is developing heavy metal remediation systems, alternative precious metals leaching technologies, and organic mineral recovery technologies.

Management anticipate that the successful development of these technologies will result in significant opportunities for deployment at Newlox's in-house processing plants as well as opportunities for joint ventures and/or licencing agreements with third parties

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox Gold

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

www.newlox.tech

Email: ryan@newloxgold.com

Phone: +1 778 738 0546

Join our Mailing List

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.