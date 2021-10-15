Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors

VANCOUVER, Oct. 14, 2021 - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (CSE:EOM) (the "Company" or "Eco Oro") announced today that Pierre Amariglio has been appointed to Company's board of directors (the "Board") and will serve as Co-Executive Chair of the Board, together with Courtenay Wolfe, the current Co-Executive Chair of the Board. This appointment was made in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Settlement Agreement dated September 11, 2017 between the Company, Trexs Investments, LLC, an entity managed by Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P. ("Tenor"), and certain other parties, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Blair Wallace from the Board.



Pierre Amariglio is a dual qualified American-French lawyer with extensive experience in international arbitration. He is the Director of Litigation of Finance at Tenor.

Company Profile

Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a publicly-traded company and its arbitration against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Eco Oro Minerals Corp.

For further information: Paul Robertson, Chief Executive Officer (Interim)

Tel: +1 604 682 8212, TF: +1 855 682 8212.

CO: Eco Oro Minerals Corp.



