Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property

00:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ELKO, Oct. 14, 2021 - Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) today announced it has completed the previously announced asset exchange transaction to acquire from i-80 Gold Corp. the 40% interest in the South Arturo Joint Venture that NGM does not already own as well as a low-cost option to acquire the adjacent Rodeo Creek exploration property, in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure which are currently in care and maintenance.

About Nevada Gold Mines
Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

ENQUIRIES

Catherine Raw
Barrick COO, North America
Tel: +1 416 307 5157
Email: craw@barrick.com

Greg Walker
NGM Executive Managing Director
Tel: +1 702 526 3194
Email: gwalker@nevadagoldmines.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and media relations
Tel: +44 20 7557 7738
Email: Barrick@dpapr.com



