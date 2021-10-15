Warrior Gold Commences Drill Program at Goodfish-Kirana Property, Kirkland Lake

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Fall 2021 diamond drill program comprising approximately 3,000 metres (planned 10 holes) has commenced on the Company's 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana Property. The drill program has been designed to test for deeper downdip mineralization and along-strike-extension (east and west) targets at the A Zone. As well, drilling is planned to explore a newly identified structural/geophysics-indicated target 650 metres northeast of the A Zone.

Danièle Spethmann, President & CEO, stated, "We are really excited to get our fall drill program under way as a follow-up program to our successful Winter 2021 drill campaign which intersected anomalous and high-grade gold in all 12 drill holes of the program (3,066 m), The last program confirmed mineralization at the A Zone to 650 metres along strike, and it remains open at depth. The Warrior Gold team has advanced the geological model identifying additional areas with potential to expand the known mineralization, east, west and at depth. This program will explore for the down plunge extension of the gold mineralization and will also test another newly identified target located 650 metres to the north-east of the A Zone. With the closing of the recent private placement in September, we are well-funded to complete the drill program at the A Zone on the Goodfish-Kirana Property and explore our newly acquired KLC Property, with a high-resolution airborne magnetics and VLF survey."

High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey

The Company is planning to complete a 780 line-kilometre triaxial magnetic and VLF survey across the KLC project area. The survey will be completed by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s ("GoldSpot") new Applied Geophysical Services division. This high-resolution survey is scheduled to commence mid-November over the newly acquired KLC ground. Subject to weather conditions, GoldSpot may utilize their newly developed M-PASS system to co-collect LiDAR and orthophotos in addition to the magnetic and VLF datasets.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to also announce that it will be participating virtually at the Swiss Mining Institute digitally hosted conference November 2 to 4, 2021. This investment conference provides independent perspectives from professionals within the Resources Sector, along with presentations from 80 selected mining companies. Participation includes an audience of over 400 selected Asset Managers, Fund Managers, and other Professional Investors from all over the world.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Susan Lomas, P.Geo, Principal Technical Advisor and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has consolidated significant and prospective land packages in the Kirkland Lake gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date1. The properties are host to regional and property scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior's land position in the Kirkland Lake gold camp comprises 19,307 ha, over 376 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

1 https://mmsd.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/PDF/MIS2020TableG01a-en.pdf

