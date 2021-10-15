Kuya Silver Files Amended Technical Report and Amended and Restated Annual Information Form

Vancouver, October 15, 2021 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") reports that it has filed an amended technical report entitled "Independent Technical Report on the Bethania Silver Project" dated effective as of September 15, 2021 with an issue date of September 29, 2021 (the "Amended Technical Report") and an amended and restated annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated as of October 14, 2021 (the "Amended AIF"). The Amended Technical Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") in the course of a review and the Amended AIF incorporates the executive summary from the Amended Technical Report, as well as updates on the Company's business since the filing of the original annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 on April 30, 2021.

The Amended Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

A summary description of the changes to the Amended Technical Report include:

Updated to include material developments with the Bethania Project (the "Project") since 2019, including recent remote sensing, surface exploration and the 2021 diamond drilling program. Sections relating to the QA/QC protocols have been strengthened and updated to cover the recent drill program

Sections on engineering aspects of the Project have been reviewed and updated by independent Qualified Persons (as defined by NI 43-101), newly engaged by Kuya to contribute to this Amended Technical Report

Interpretations, Conclusions, and Recommendations have been updated to take into account recent developments at the Project

Copies of the Amended Technical Report and Amended AIF are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.kuyasilver.com).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Jobin-Bevans (PhD, PMP, P.Geo.), a Qualified Person for the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

