Mineral Mountain Announces Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

MMV-TSX-V

MNRLF-OTCQB

M8M:FRANKFURT



VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2021 - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQX: MNRLF) (FRANKFURT: M8M) announces that its Board of Directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan") to help ensure the fair treatment of all Mineral Mountain shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is effective immediately but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at its 2021 annual general meeting scheduled for December 8, 2021. If ratified, the Shareholder Rights Plan would have a term of three years.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian companies and ratified by their shareholders. It was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company).

The Board of Directors considered a number of factors in adopting the Shareholder Rights Plan. The Board of Directors believes that the Shareholder Rights Plan benefits shareholders by providing a substantially greater opportunity to protect the interests of all shareholders in the event that the Company is put in play through a hostile take-over bid.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is subject to customary stock exchange approval and execution of a definitive agreement with the Company's transfer agent. A copy of the Shareholder Rights Plan will be available once executed with the transfer agent under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO



Forward looking information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, constitute forward looking- information. Forward looking information consists of statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information does not constitute guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward- looking information. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company cautions the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-looking information should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.