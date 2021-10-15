Minaurum Announces Appointment of New CFO

Vancouver, October 15, 2021 - Minaurum Gold Inc. ("Minaurum") (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jasmine Lau, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Lau has served as CFO and controller of several exploration companies including over 10 years as controller of Minaurum. In addition, Ms. Lau previously worked at Teck Resources Ltd. and Deloitte & Touche LLP's Vancouver Assurance & Advisory group where she focused on audits of public mining companies. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Lau will be replacing Mr. Cale Moodie who has served as Chief Financial Officer since March 2011. Minaurum extends its appreciation to Mr. Moodie for his dedication and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

As part of the appointment, Minaurum has granted 125,000 common share stock options exercisable at $0.45 for a period of five years from the date of issue pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and follow us on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager

(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4

Telephone 778 330-0994

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

