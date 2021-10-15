SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Change of Location of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2021 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") announces that the annual general and special meeting to be held on October 19, 2021 (the "Meeting") will now be held at Suite 605 - 815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2E6. The Meeting was originally scheduled to be held at The Vancouver Club, UBC Room, 915 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1C6. The time of the Meeting has not been changed.

In light of the rapidly evolving public health guidelines related to COVID-19, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and to not attend the Meeting in person.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Meeting, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward- looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

